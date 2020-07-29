There are a number of exercises out there that can help you build a strong core. But if you're looking for a little extra challenge and a way to change up your usual floor routine, consider adding hanging leg raises to the mix.

This move will not only challenge your lower abs, but also put your entire body to the test (think: shoulders, back, and more). Before adding it to your fitness repertoire, however, it's important to understand the correct form—doing so will help you train your muscles properly and efficiently.