According to graphologist John Beck, former Chair of the British Institute of Graphologists, graphology is all about interpreting the symbols that appear in handwriting, in order to understand the psychological makeup of that person.

The concept was invited by the French, he notes, and to become a graphologist, you typically have to study for around five to seven years.

Beck has over 40 years of experience in graphology himself, and says the ways in which someone deviates from the "standard" way to write (whether that be size, spacing, etc.) is what graphologists look for.

"It is the differences between what you were taught on the one hand, and what you now produce, which are of vital interest to graphologists, as it is in these differences the pattern of a person’s psychology is revealed," he explains.

Each and every deviation from what someone was taught "denotes something about the psychology of the writer, and is interpreted accordingly," he adds.