Beauty

3 Habits Aging Your Skin Faster + What To Do Instead

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 29, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
woman applying product
Image by Boris Jovanovic / Stocksy
October 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Habits are the backbone of well-being. From the food you eat to the workouts you complete and the mindful activities you try, it all adds up to how good you feel on a daily basis.

We know this is true for general health, but the same goes for your complexion.

Of course, genetics play a major role in how your skin ages, but so do your daily habits.

To ensure you're doing what you can to optimize your skin's aging process (for skin health, not just aesthetics), be mindful of these common mistakes: 

1.

Skimping on whole & natural foods

There's a strong connection between what you eat and your complexion, what many experts refer to as the gut-skin axis1. A healthier gut fosters a more favorable environment for this axis, trickling down to how your skin looks and feels. 

But beyond focusing on the obvious gut-supporting foods (those with probiotics, prebiotics, fiber, etc.), you should also keep a keen eye on your antioxidant intake. 

When you consume antioxidants, which are oftentimes found in whole and natural foods, it helps your body fight off free radicals.

If these free radicals are left unchecked, they have the potential to put your body and skin in a state of oxidative stress, which leads to accelerated skin aging2.

The lesson: Make antioxidant-rich whole foods a priority when building your plates each day. If you want to level up, add a beauty supplement with an antioxidant boost to the mix—here, a few to consider.

2.

Forgetting to wear (and reapply) SPF

Not-so-fun fact: Around 80% of visible signs of skin aging can be attributed to UV damage from the sun3. Somewhat fun fact: Plenty of sun damage can be prevented if you take your sun care regimen seriously—it may be tedious, but it's worth it to protect your largest organ. 

This doesn't mean just applying SPF when you go to the beach or lie out for a tan but rather, making it a step in your morning routine every single day—rain or shine. 

On those days you do spend more time outdoors (and yes, you can enjoy nature and take care of your skin simultaneously), you should be adamant about reapplying SPF to your face and your body.

Experts recommend reapplying every two hours, especially if you're in direct sunlight, spending time in the water, or sweating. 

If you wear makeup, consider opting for a brush-on SPF like the Brush On Block SPF 30 Mineral Powder Sunscreen Setting Powder or a tinted SPF for light coverage like the Saie Slip Tint Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 30—both of which make reapplication a breeze.

3.

Overwhelming your skin barrier 

The "beauty is pain" ethos behind ultra-harsh exfoliants and overdoing retinol is old news. In more recent years, there's been a welcome push to tend to the skin barrier with care and do your best not to overwhelm it.

Your skin barrier function is essential to your skin's overall health. And this isn't just skin deep—research has demonstrated a link between skin dysfunction and various health conditions caused by chronic inflammation—hence, why it's essential to keep this barrier front of mind. 

To do so, follow these general skin barrier tips: 

  • Do use moisturizer when your skin feels dry, and consider a barrier cream for more support.
  • Don't use a retinol that makes your skin itchy or inflamed. 
  • Do use SPF to protect your skin and prevent burn and skin cancer.
  • Don't use exfoliants daily if your skin begins to feel sensitive.
  • Do feed your skin's microbiome with prebiotic toners, serums, or moisturizers.
  • Don't use a face cleanser that leaves your skin feeling stripped or rough.
  • Do know the signs of a damaged skin barrier—here's a list.

Trust me, your skin will thank you for reevaluating your daily habits to foster a healthier complexion. Graceful aging is just a worthwhile result of putting your skin's health first.

The takeaway

When it comes to skin aging, your daily habits are paramount. To ensure you're doing all you can to contribute to healthy skin aging, focus on consuming antioxidant-rich foods, wearing SPF daily and reapplying when necessary, and keeping your skin barrier calm.

For more skin care tips that align with your complexion's aging style, check out this guide.

More On This Topic

You're Probably Applying Moisturizer Wrong—Here's How To Hydrate Like A Pro
Beauty

You're Probably Applying Moisturizer Wrong—Here's How To Hydrate Like A Pro

Jamie Schneider

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin
Beauty

The 5 Best Natural Ingredients To Relieve Dry, Itchy Skin

Alexandra Engler

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?
Home

Asking For A Friend: How Do You Quickly Remove Deodorant Stains?

Hannah Frye

Wait, Should You Be Hair Cycling Now, Too? What An Expert Suggests
Beauty

Wait, Should You Be Hair Cycling Now, Too? What An Expert Suggests

Hannah Frye

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them
Beauty

This Area Of The Face Is The First To Experience Wrinkles — How To Erase Them

Alexandra Engler

Dry Strands Got You Down? 5 Common Causes (& How To Deal With Them)
Beauty

Dry Strands Got You Down? 5 Common Causes (& How To Deal With Them)

Hannah Frye

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells – Because, Yes, It’s Possible
Beauty

How To Amp Up Energy In Your Skin Cells – Because, Yes, It’s Possible

Alexandra Engler

I'm A Celebrity Colorist & This One Mistake Will Wreck Color-Treated Hair
Beauty

I'm A Celebrity Colorist & This One Mistake Will Wreck Color-Treated Hair

Jamie Schneider

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin
Beauty

3 Daily Habits This Holistic Esthetician Swears By For Firm, Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler

