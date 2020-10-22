What You Need To Know About SIBO + How To Fix It

With the exciting research coming out about gut health and the microbiome, SIBO has become better understood. Your gut is comprised of the small and large intestines. During the night and in between meals, your gut normally has a function called the migrating motor complex (MMC), which pushes gut bacteria down into the large intestines.

Typically, when there is a decreased function of the MMC, the bacteria can grow up into the small intestines where it doesn't belong; here comes SIBO.

The bacteria will eat what you eat, fermenting the food in the wrong area, causing gas, swelling and, eventually, "leaky gut syndrome," which is linked to many chronic and autoimmune conditions. Now you can see why SIBO is a big deal to your health!