Green Ways To Fight Colds & The Flu

Every year, without fail, I would get sick at the beginning of September. Kids are back to school; germs are everywhere. It would start as a tickle in my throat, which would quickly become red, swollen, and painful. When I would finally begin to feel better (normally after a round of antibiotics), it would migrate down to my vocal cords and lungs (goodbye, voice). It would take weeks for me to feel better!

But now, I haven’t had a cold, flu, or strep throat in over four years. Even when people around me are sneezing, coughing, vomiting, or blowing their nose I don’t get sick. So, what changed? Well, I discovered what I call my secret magic potion. And anytime I'm around someone who is sick, or when I feel that ominous tickle in my throat, I whip one up for myself.

I have to admit, the taste isn't the greatest, but it really works. It works great to not only prevent colds and flu but will also kick that cold or flu to the curb if you are already sick. It has antiviral, antifungal, and antibacterial properties plus immune-boosting ingredients. Let’s take a look at the individual ingredients: