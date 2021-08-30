The most common sense beauty swap you can make? Skipping trends, and using the products you actually like. The beauty industry produces 120 billion cosmetic products every year—and only 20% of those products are actually used up. The rest of that 80%? Tossed before completion.

And we can avoid much of that by just being mindful of what we already have, be honest with ourselves about what we will fully use, and choose the items that actually serve our skin goals—rather than just blindly following the new trendy routine or social media fad.

“Really make sure that you take an inventory of the things that you own and like—then only buy what you feel you truly need, want, and that you're going to use for a long time,” she says. “This is not only better for the planet—but constantly chasing after trends is exhausting. It’s better for you too!”

And on a skin care note: It’s likely better for your skin health. Using too many products, switching things up too often, and generally overdoing it can sensitize the skin.