A Good Day Could Actually Be Changing Your Sleep In This Surprising Way
You know those nights when you're having so much fun that bedtime feels optional? Maybe you're catching up with a friend, finishing a favorite show, or enjoying a rare evening with nowhere else to be.
You check the time, realize it's much later than usual, and think, "What's another 30 minutes?"
A new study suggests those feel-good nights may affect more than your bedtime. Researchers found that going to sleep later was linked to changes in how people felt the following day.
About the study
Researchers from the Budapest Sleep, Experiences and Traits Study followed 258 healthy adults for seven days, collecting data from more than 1,700 nights of sleep.
Participants wore Dreem2 EEG headbands to objectively track their sleep. Each morning, they rated how well they thought they had slept, then reported their mood each evening.
This allowed researchers to compare people's perceptions of their sleep with measurements of what actually happened during the night.
Later bedtimes were linked to lower positive mood
The strongest pattern involved sleep timing, not sleep quality.
When participants went to bed later than usual, they tended to report less positive emotion the next day. Every two-hour delay in falling asleep was associated with about a 0.8-point drop in positive mood.
Waking up later was also linked to next-day mood changes. However, objective measures of sleep quality, including sleep efficiency and time spent in different sleep stages, were not meaningfully associated with how people felt the next day.
The findings don't mean sleep quality is unimportant. They suggest that maintaining a consistent sleep schedule may be another key part of the mood puzzle.
Your mood may be pushing bedtime later, too
The relationship worked in both directions. People who felt especially positive in the evening also tended to fall asleep later that night.
A 10-point increase in positive mood was associated with falling asleep about 31 minutes later. After a particularly good day, feeling energized and reluctant to let the evening end may make it easier to ignore your usual bedtime.
Researchers connect this pattern to hedonic adaptation, the tendency for emotions to return toward their usual level after an especially positive or negative experience.
Staying up later after a great day may be part of that process, but the trade-off could be feeling less positive the next day.
One other finding stood out. Participants' personal ratings of their sleep were linked to their mood the following day, even though objective sleep measurements were not.
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How to keep a good night from throwing off the next day
An occasional late night probably won't derail your mood. But if your bedtime regularly shifts later when you're feeling social, energized, or especially happy, it may be worth paying attention to the pattern.
- Keep your sleep-wake schedule fairly consistent: Going to bed and waking up around the same time most days can help stabilize your body clock.
- Notice when your mood dips: If you feel less upbeat after going to sleep later, take note. Your circadian rhythm coordinates sleep and wakefulness, so timing may matter even when you get enough hours.
- Ease your schedule back into place: If your bedtime has drifted, these tips for fixing your sleep schedule can help you gradually return to a consistent routine.
The takeaway
Your bedtime may affect more than how many hours you sleep.
This study suggests that regularly going to bed later could influence how positive you feel the next day, making a consistent schedule an important part of the bigger sleep picture.