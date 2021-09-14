When it comes to packaged foods, gluten-free options have come a long way. If you have access to a grocery store stocked with gluten-free options, you can likely find a fair share of pastas, breads, and baked goods galore. Still, those who are gluten-intolerant or gluten-sensitive may peer at ingredient lists, just to be sure there aren’t any sneaky players tip-toeing into the gluten-free aisle.

New York Times bestselling author Danielle Walker is one of those people: On the mindbodygreen podcast, she shares some of her gluten-free “watch outs”—ingredients that may earn the gluten-free stamp of approval but can trigger her gut flare-ups (she was diagnosed with an extreme case of ulcerative colitis).

Let us be clear: Not everyone will be sensitive to these ingredients—these culprits are simply what Walker has found does not work with her body (and seem to exist in a lot of gluten-free products). If you’re curious—and perhaps still experience discomfort when indulging in gluten-free snacks—here are her top “watch outs.”