We Tried All The Gluten-Free Flour Blends & These Are The Best

Bob's Red Mill Paleo Baking Flour

If you're looking for a nut- and root-based, grain-free baking flour, Bob's Red Mill makes hands-down the best tasting, most versatile one you can find on the market today. It's comprised of just arrowroot powder, almond flour, tapioca starch, and coconut flour (that's it!), and it can be swapped one-to-one in many recipes. It works particularly brilliantly in the pancake and pizza crust recipes that are on the back of the package—both are easy to make and are designed to combat the texture issues that can sometimes come with paleo baking. The best part? Because each serving contains 4 grams of protein and 3 grams of dietary fiber, your baked goods won't leave you hangry come lunchtime. Paleo Baking Flour, Bob's Red Mill ($12.79 for 16 ounces)