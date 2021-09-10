I’ve Lived With Autoimmune Disease For 10+ Years: 3 Things I Wish I Knew Back Then

At age 22, New York Times bestselling author Danielle Walker was diagnosed with an extreme case of ulcerative colitis. After suffering with the autoimmune disease for a few years, with multiple hospitalizations, she finally identified the dietary and lifestyle changes that helped her balance her health.

It wasn’t as simple as it sounds: The journey came with a handful of triumphs and setbacks, but she has certainly learned a lot along the way, gathering her experiences and tips into her latest must-read, Food Saved Me (and to this day, she’s continuing to learn what works for her by listening to her body).

Of course, every autoimmune disease is different, and not everybody reacts the same way to certain treatments or lifestyle shifts. “It's about people putting together the puzzle pieces to figure out what works well for them,” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. But if you’re curious, Walker shares her general advice for those living with an autoimmune disease—and what she wished she knew when she was first diagnosed.