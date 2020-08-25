According to The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association there are now two times more Americans living with autoimmune diseases than heart disease. And yet despite billions of dollars spent on care every year, people are struggling with autoimmune problems more than ever before.

The good news is that there is a lot you can do today to take action for your health. Research suggests that genetics account for only about one-third of autoimmune disease factors. Environmental triggers, diet and lifestyle may also be responsible.

Hippocrates, said "Let food be thy medicine, and medicine thy food." The foods we eat instruct and build our biochemistry. With that in mind, these are the top nutrients and corresponding food medicines that I recommend for people struggling with autoimmune conditions.