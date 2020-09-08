When researchers look at glutathione levels in these studies, the question they are often asking is: Does oxidative stress play a role in this particular disorder?

Oxidative stress is the unfavorable ratio of antioxidants to free radicals, and glutathione is a marker of oxidative stress. If glutathione is low, it indicates that it’s been used up fighting free radicals.

To me, the more salient question is: If more glutathione was available, would the problem be averted? That’s something we don’t know the answer to right now, though I hope it will be addressed in the future.

Many different factors can be involved in depression and anxiety. Among them is dysfunction in the brain chemicals serotonin and dopamine. Some researchers believe that glutathione helps dopamine in the brain become more effective and increases sensitivity to serotonin.

If this is the case—and it still hasn’t been proven yet—then glutathione may one day be used to help treat depression. Right now, I don’t know of many doctors treating either anxiety or depression with GSH. However, as we learn more about the relationship between oxidative stress and psychological disorders, we may find that glutathione has an important role to play.