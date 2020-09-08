mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Mental Health
The Link Between Glutathione, Oxidative Stress & Mental Health

The Link Between Glutathione, Oxidative Stress & Mental Health

Nayan Patel, PharmD
Doctor of Pharmacy By Nayan Patel, PharmD
Doctor of Pharmacy
Nayan Patel, PharmD is an internationally recognized expert, consultant, and lecturer on glutathione, and has been a respected pharmacist for 25 years.
Lacking This Antioxidant May Be Linked To Depression / The Connection Between Glutathione & Mental Health

Image by Nick Fancher / Death to the Stock Photo

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 8, 2020 — 21:31 PM

As we’ve learned more about mental health over the years, the clearer it’s become that psychological states of mind can have biochemical origins. The connection between messaging chemicals called neurotransmitters and depression, for instance, is quite clear. 

Neurotransmitters as well as hormones can be involved in the development of anxiety disorders, too. Less studied, but still significant, is the fact that some forms of depression and anxiety may be linked to oxidative stress. And one way that scientists have determined this is by discovering the presence of low glutathione (GSH) levels in people suffering from these psychological conditions.

How does glutathione affect mental health?

In 2017, researchers from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Weill Medical College of Cornell University joined together to publish a paper on adolescent depression. Using magnetic spectroscopy (a magnetic resonance test that looks at biochemical changes in the brain), the group compared the glutathione levels of adolescents suffering from depression with those of healthy control subjects. 

They found that the depressed adolescents had significantly lower levels of GSH. Other studies have also shown that glutathione is in shorter supply in depressed individuals as well as in animals exhibiting anxiety-like behavior.

Advertisement

Glutathione and oxidative stress. 

When researchers look at glutathione levels in these studies, the question they are often asking is: Does oxidative stress play a role in this particular disorder? 

Oxidative stress is the unfavorable ratio of antioxidants to free radicals, and glutathione is a marker of oxidative stress. If glutathione is low, it indicates that it’s been used up fighting free radicals. 

To me, the more salient question is: If more glutathione was available, would the problem be averted? That’s something we don’t know the answer to right now, though I hope it will be addressed in the future.

Many different factors can be involved in depression and anxiety. Among them is dysfunction in the brain chemicals serotonin and dopamine. Some researchers believe that glutathione helps dopamine in the brain become more effective and increases sensitivity to serotonin. 

If this is the case—and it still hasn’t been proven yet—then glutathione may one day be used to help treat depression. Right now, I don’t know of many doctors treating either anxiety or depression with GSH. However, as we learn more about the relationship between oxidative stress and psychological disorders, we may find that glutathione has an important role to play.

Glutathione and the 3 types of stress. 

While we’re on the topic of states of mind, it seems a good time to ask: Are glutathione and psychological stress—i.e., the stress you experience over such things as fluctuating finances, marital woes, and professional pressures—at all linked? The answer is no—but, indirectly, also yes.

There are basically three types of stress we humans experience: 

  1. Physical stress: Occurs when you get ill or injured or the body is pushed to its natural limits. 
  2. Chemical stress: A by-product of exposure or ingestion of some type of toxin or pollutant. 
  3. Psychological stress: The consequence of anything that weighs on our minds. 

Glutathione is primarily involved with chemical stressors. Its job is to get rid of anything harmful in the body, be it heavy metals or free radicals.

Psychological stressors are mostly handled by the adrenal glands, which releases the hormone cortisol to help your body cope with anything your brain sees as a threat. So, in that sense, glutathione isn’t called upon to assist you in dealing with road rage when someone cuts you off in traffic or the tension you feel when you’ve got a big project due at work. 

Psychological stress doesn’t “use up” GSH. However, reducing stress in your life can help your body get the most out of glutathione. Here’s why: Stress raises the heart rate and interferes with how deeply you breathe. These are two things that can inhibit glutathione’s job of detoxifying the body. 

To help slow the heart rate and breathe more deeply, I recommend short meditations. They can increase the oxygen in the body and allow you to have a better exchange of gases through the lungs, both of which will give GSH an assist in the detoxification process.

Advertisement

Bottom Line

While there’s no definitive link between the antioxidant glutathione and mental health disorders, a lack of GSH may be associated with oxidative stress and neurochemical dysfunction.

Meditation and stress management are useful ways to manage stress and maintain mental health. The practice may also help optimize glutathione functioning by lowering the heart rate and improving breath.

Excerpted from The Glutathione Revolution: Fight Disease, Slow Aging, and Increase Energy with the Master Antioxidant by Dr. Nayan Patel. Copyright © 2020. Available from Hachette Go, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.
Advertisement
Nayan Patel, PharmD
Nayan Patel, PharmD Doctor of Pharmacy
Nayan Patel, PharmD is an internationally recognized expert, consultant, and lecturer on glutathione, and has been a respected pharmacist for 25 years. Patel received his Pharm.D degree...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

I Live With Bipolar: Here’s How To Help A Loved One Who Doesn’t Want Help

Terri Cheney
I Live With Bipolar: Here’s How To Help A Loved One Who Doesn’t Want Help
Integrative Health

From Gummies To Oils, Here Are The Pros & Cons Of The 6 Most Popular CBD Forms

Emma Loewe
From Gummies To Oils, Here Are The Pros & Cons Of The 6 Most Popular CBD Forms
$249.99

The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork

With Gwen Dittmar
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
Integrative Health

How To Balance A Fiery Personality, According To Ayurveda

Jessica Timmons
How To Balance A Fiery Personality, According To Ayurveda
Motivation

9 Men's Activewear Essentials For A Fitness Wardrobe Upgrade

Kristine Thomason
9 Men's Activewear Essentials For A Fitness Wardrobe Upgrade
Beauty

The Best Way To Style Your Hair As You Sleep? It May Surprise You

Alexandra Engler
The Best Way To Style Your Hair As You Sleep? It May Surprise You
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Wild Hack This Makeup Artist Uses For The Glowiest, Glossy Lid

Jamie Schneider
The Wild Hack This Makeup Artist Uses For The Glowiest, Glossy Lid
Love

5 Ways To Deal With A Partner Who's Giving You Mixed Messages

Nancy L. Johnston, M.S., LPC, LSATP, MAC
5 Ways To Deal With A Partner Who's Giving You Mixed Messages
Recipes

The Unlikely Spicy Ingredient That Kicks This Green Smoothie Up A Notch

Eliza Sullivan
The Unlikely Spicy Ingredient That Kicks This Green Smoothie Up A Notch
Integrative Health

The Most Bioavailable Forms Of Magnesium, Ranked

Emma Loewe
The Most Bioavailable Forms Of Magnesium, Ranked
Personal Growth

The Secret To Starting A New Habit That Sticks, From A Neuroscientist

Eliza Sullivan
The Secret To Starting A New Habit That Sticks, From A Neuroscientist
Integrative Health

The Ins & Outs Of The Airy Vata Dosha, According To Ayurveda

Jessica Timmons
The Ins & Outs Of The Airy Vata Dosha, According To Ayurveda
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/glutathione-and-mental-health

Your article and new folder have been saved!