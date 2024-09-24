Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

This Common Ingredient Kick-Starts Immunity (Even In Small Amounts)

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Author:
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 24, 2024
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
Golden milk latte with spices like ginger, star anise, chamomile, and turmeric along with fresh lemon
Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy
September 24, 2024

The word "superfood" is often overused, but if there ever was a list of truly super foods, ginger would be close to the top. This plant root has shown a wide range of health benefits, and a study1 demonstrated that it can kick-start your immune system against infection. 

New study on ginger and the immune system

Have you noticed lately that ginger is all over the place? It's in our smoothies, juices, tonics, cocktails, supplements, and so much more.

Researchers from the Leibniz Institute in Germany also noticed that ginger seems to be everywhere and that many people are praising its health benefits, including its anti-nausea, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties. 

The German Federal Statistical Office confirmed the researchers' hunch; the use of ginger has almost quadrupled in the country over the last decade. With this in mind, they set out to answer the question: Can consuming small amounts of ginger, like those found in foods, be enough to reap its health benefits? 

To find the answer, the researchers leaned on previous research, which tells us that a significant amount of the beneficial compounds in ginger—most importantly, the compound gingerol, which activates the spice receptors on the tongue—enters the blood about 30 to 60 minutes after drinking a liter of ginger tea.

Gingerol acts similarly to some of the compounds in chili peppers and acts on a receptor called TRPV1, which is found on the surface of nerve cells. It's also suspected that this same receptor is found on white blood cells, which are the immune cells largely responsible for fighting invasive bacteria. This is what the researchers decided to dig into further. 

Can ginger help fight infection? 

The results showed that TRPV1 was present on white blood cells, and that consuming ginger can lead to changes in the activity of these cells due to gingerol's effect on TRPV1 receptors.

The study showed that even a low concentration of gingerol in the blood can put these white blood cells on heightened alert, which makes them more effective at fighting bacteria. In fact, the study showed that these cells were more than 30% more effective at responding to a bacterial thread. 

So what does all this mean? It means that when someone says "drinking ginger tea is good for immunity," science actually backs that up. The study showed that drinking less than a liter of ginger tea can cause measurable differences in immune cell activity in ways that help us fight infection. 

Gabby Anderson, Ph.D., the lead author of the study, explained in a news release, "...our results support the assumption that the intake of common amounts of ginger may be sufficient to modulate cellular responses of the immune system."

That said, this is still a very preliminary study, so as Veronika Somoza, another study author, noted, "...there are still many unanswered questions at the molecular, epidemiological, and medical levels that need to be addressed with the help of modern food and health research."  

 

Science-backed ways to boost immunity

If you're looking for a more targeted way to reap the immune-supporting perks of ginger, you can also take a supplement that includes the ingredient. Look for one that contains high amounts of the main bioactive, gingerol, for maximum benefit.

Ginger has also been found to have complementary benefits when combined with another functional food, turmeric. Here are some of our favorite supplements for immunity at mindbodygreen—a few of which contain these powerful ingredients.

As for other science-backed ways to support immunity, when it comes to fending off infections like the common cold or flu, sleep is critical. How? According to integrative immunologist Heather Moday, M.D., our immune system is directly connected to our sleep-wake cycle.

Endless studies point to the connection, too. In one example, a study2 with 53 participants found that those with shorter sleep duration in the weeks leading up to exposure to a rhinovirus were less likely to be resistant to the illness.

And while it's good to rest if you're already sick, getting regular exercise on the other days can help boost immunity. A 2019 study3 showed that moderate exercise mobilizes immune cells and that those who exercise have lower levels of inflammation and get sick less often. 

The takeaway

A study shows that consuming ginger can make your immune cells more responsive to threats. This adds to mounting evidence that working more ginger into your routine is a practical, plant-powered way to boost your health. 

RELATED: This Ph.D. & R.D. Identified The Best Supplements To Promote Immunity*

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Apple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed23 Immune-Boosting Foods: Fruits Veggies Proteins & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.