This Common Ingredient Kickstarts Immunity (Even In Small Amounts), Study Finds

Have you noticed lately that ginger is all over the place? It’s in our smoothies, juices, tonics, cocktails, supplements, and so much more. Researchers from the Leibniz Institute in Germany also noticed that ginger seems to be everywhere, and that many people are praising its health benefits, including its anti-nausea, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties.

The German Federal Statistical Office confirmed the researchers’ hunch; the use of ginger has almost quadrupled in the country over the last decade. With this in mind, they set out to answer the question: Can consuming small amounts of ginger, like those found in foods, be enough to reap its health benefits?

To find the answer, the researchers leaned on previous research, which tells us that a significant amount of the beneficial compounds in ginger—most importantly, the compound gingerol, which activates the spice receptors on the tongue—enters the blood about 30 to 60 minutes after drinking a liter of ginger tea.

Gingerol acts similarly to some of the compounds in chili peppers and acts on a receptor called TRPV1, which is found on the surface of nerve cells. It’s also suspected that this same receptor is found on white blood cells, which are the immune cells largely responsible for fighting invasive bacteria. This is what the researchers decided to dig into further.