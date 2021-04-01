5 Ways Quitting The Pill Helped Save My Marriage (Seriously)

Getting off of birth control is a decision many people make after getting married, usually with the hopes of starting a family. For me, though, it was necessary to save my marriage.

Since meeting my husband, I had tried three different types of oral contraceptives. Each one had side effects that put a tremendous strain on our relationship.The first pill made me bleed profusely every time we had sex. The second caused me to become jealous and paranoid. We argued loudly, intensely, emotionally, and often in public. My self-esteem was rock bottom, and I lashed out at any perceived offense. The third option was just the final shovel of dirt on my already well-buried libido.

The hormonal birth control pill had driven a wedge between us. I found it was hard to discern my true feelings from those driven by its impact. We were both exhausted by the cycle of melodrama, and I knew this relationship would end if things didn't change.

So, after six months of marriage, I decided to ditch the pills completely.