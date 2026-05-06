Study Finds These Supplements Are Best For Boosting Cycling Performance
If you're into fitness, health, or wellbeing at all, you've likely realized that there are literally thousands of supplements out there. Some work better than others, and of course, they each have benefits for specific things.
For example, new research published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition1 says certain supplements reign supreme when it comes to cycling performance and recovery. Here's what they found.
The best supplements for cycling performance
Have you ever taken a spin class? If not, all I'm going to say is that it's intense. And if you have, you know it takes an incredible amount of strength and endurance.
With that in mind, researchers wanted to assess which supplements are actually best for cycling performance. To do so, the team (including Australian Olympic cyclist, Sophie Edwards) performed a review of existing research on supplements, performance, and recovery.
Their review found the strongest evidence for the following supplements as they related to cycling performance, in no particular order:
- Beta-alanine (an amino acid)
- Caffeine
- Carbohydrates
- Carnitine
- Creatine monohydrate
- Dietary nitrates
- Electrolytes
- Exogenous ketones
- N-acetylcysteine
- Sodium bicarbonate
Study co-author Andrew Rowland Ph.D. explains that these supplements support performance by improving fuel use, enhancing energy availability and delaying fatigue. "They influence how muscles produce and use energy, which is crucial for high-performance athletes," he adds.
And the best supplements for recovery
The body requires different things during athletic performance and athletic recovery. If you're curious which supplements are better for the latter, you're not alone.
The researchers analyzed supplements for medical issues and recovery in their review as well, and found a few that strongly supported recovery through metrics like bone health, connective integrity, and inflammation.
The team identified the following supplements for cycling recovery, listed in no particular order:
- Calcium
- Cherry juice
- Collagen
- Curcumin
- Iron
- Multivitamins
- Omega-3 fatty acids
- Pickle juice
- Probiotics
- Protein
- Vitamin C
- Vitamin D
- Zinc
As we know, the body is a complex and fully integrated system. What impacts one part will likely impact another, so addressing health or recovery issues with a tailored supplement routine can have a positive ripple effect on your overall health.
As Rowland notes, "The relationship between nutrition, training, and performance optimization in elite cyclists depends on individualized supplementation strategies tailored to training demands and competitive goals."
He adds that, when figuring out your own supplement routine, "there is a need to personalize supplement strategies based on individual factors." Each individual has unique goals for supplementation, so finding which can range from improving recovery, to supporting immunity, to promoting long-term physiological adaptation.
The takeaway
There's no shortage of supplements to choose from, but if you're getting into spinning, or even if you've been riding for years, this comprehensive review gives you a place to start. From creatine for performance, to collagen for recovery, the right supplement routine can take your fitness goals to the next level.