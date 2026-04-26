These Four Supplements Can Help You Recover From A Hot Workout
Exercising in the heat puts your body through more than just a tough workout. When temperatures climb, blood flow shifts away from your gut to help cool your skin and working muscles.
There are plenty of benefits to hot workouts, like increased cardio load, flexibility, and detoxification. But that redirection of blood flow can also compromise your intestinal barrier that keeps bacteria and toxins where they belong, leading to increased inflammation, GI distress, and a harder recovery.
Two recent studies examined whether targeted supplementation could help combat these effects, and the findings point to four supplements worth knowing about.
What the research shows
When you exercise in the heat, your body prioritizes cooling down, which means blood flow gets diverted away from your gut. That shift can compromise your intestinal barrier, trigger inflammation, and leave you feeling worse than normal after your workout.
In one recent study, researchers gave trained runners a two-strain probiotic daily for four to six weeks, then had them run in a heat chamber. In the other, researchers tested three different supplements—berberine, curcumin, and blackcurrant extract—in participants who ran on a treadmill in hot conditions.
Both studies measured how the body responded by measuring heart rate, core temperature, gut barrier function, inflammation, and how hard the effort felt. Here's what stood out for each supplement.
Probiotics may lower heart rate & ease GI symptoms
The two-strain probiotic combination—containing B. Lactis HN019 and L. rhamnosus HN001–delivered some of the broadest benefits.
Compared to placebo, participants who took the probiotic had a heart rate response that was 14 beats per minute lower when exercising in the heat. They also reported fewer GI symptoms, including less bloating, stomach ache, and heartburn.
Beyond comfort, the probiotic improved gut barrier function. Intestinal permeability—essentially how "leaky" the gut becomes—was significantly better in the probiotic group.
Eight of 13 inflammatory proteins measured were also reduced after exercise. Participants showed greater antioxidant capacity before exercise and reported lower fatigue and depression on mood assessments.
Interestingly, the probiotic didn't improve actual performance: distance covered during the time trial was the same as placebo. However, it did make participants feel better, which is what matters to most people.
Berberine supports thermoregulation & perceived effort
Berberine, a plant compound found in goldenseal and barberry, showed promise for keeping the body cooler and making hard efforts feel easier.
After seven days of supplementation, participants had a slightly lower mean body temperature and heart rate compared to placebo. Their breathing was also more efficient, suggesting the body wasn't working as hard to maintain the same pace.
Participants felt significantly cooler and rated the same workout as easier. In other words, the effort felt more manageable even though the conditions were the same. However, berberine didn't significantly affect markers of inflammation.
Curcumin reduces gut injury & inflammation
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, stood out for its effects on both gut protection and the body's inflammatory response.
After just three days of supplementation, participants had lower core temperature, lower heart rate, and less overall strain compared to placebo groups.
There were also clear gut-protective effects. A key marker of intestinal injury (called I-FABP) increased 58% with curcumin versus 87% with placebo immediately after exercise. Curcumin also helped keep the inflammatory response in check; certain inflammatory proteins that spiked in the placebo group remained stable in those who ahd been supplementing with curcumin.
Blackcurrant extract protects gut barrier integrity
New Zealand blackcurrant extract, rich in the antioxidant compounds that give berries their deep color, targeted gut health specifically.
After seven days of supplementation, participants showed a small improvement in core temperature and significantly better gut barrier integrity. The intestinal injury marker was reduced by 40%, and gut permeability improved by 12% compared to placebo.
Unlike curcumin, blackcurrant didn't alter the body's inflammatory response, inflammatory proteins were unchanged between groups. Heart rate and overall strain were also similar. This suggests blackcurrant works locally on the gut barrier rather than throughout body-wide anti-inflammatory pathways.
How to put this into practice
Each supplement offers distinct benefits, so the right choice depends on your goals:
- For broad support (heart rate, GI comfort, inflammation): Take a two-strain probiotic with B. lactis and L. rhamnosus daily for at least four weeks before your hot-weather training block.
- For thermoregulation and perceived effort: Take berberine at 1.5 g/day for seven days leading into a hot event or training period
- For gut protection plus anti-inflammatory benefits: Take curcumin at 500 mg/day. Notably, this supplement is effective within just three days of starting it.
- For targeted gut barrier support: Take New Zealand blackcurrant extract at 600 mg/day for seven days.
As always, check with your healthcare provider before adding new supplements, especially if you take medications—berberine and curcumin can interact with certain drugs.
The takeaway
When you exercise in the heat, your gut takes a hit—and that can cascade into inflammation and harder recovery. Research suggests that probiotics, berberine, curcumin, and blackcurrant extract each offer targeted support, from lowering heart rate and GI distress to protecting your intestinal barrier and keeping inflammation in check.