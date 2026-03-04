This Spice Can Help Soothe Indigestion (No, Not Ginger)
At mindbodygreen, we've been fans of curcumin (the active ingredient in turmeric spice) and it's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties for years. It can help with everything from immunity to joint health1 and gut function2. And research revealed it may even benefit indigestion.
Indigestion refers to that general feeling of discomfort or pain in your upper abdomen after eating, and it's pretty common.
To combat this feeling, some people reach for medications called proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), which can be helpful in some situations. But nowadays, they're often overused and come with a slew of other concerns.
So researchers are interested in finding alternative ways to help relieve the pressure of indigestion, and this study published BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine found that curcumin may do the trick.
Here's what you should know.
What did the study find?
Curcumin is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and is associated with an array of health benefits (ranging from immune health to joint health to gut health). But it hasn't been studied intensely for indigestion yet.
In this clinical trial, researchers investigated how taking curcumin for feelings of "functional indigestion" (i.e., when there's no identifiable cause of the indigestion like having an ulcer or acid reflux) stacked up against a commonly used PPI called omeprazole.
They randomly assigned 206 people (around the age of 50) to one of these three groups:
- Curcumin (500 milligrams daily, four times a day)
- Omeprazole (A PPI, 20 milligrams daily)
- Both
Researchers checked in with participants at days 28 and 56 of the study. People in every group reported significant improvements in their indigestion at both checkpoints, with more satisfaction reported at the second one (after longer use).
Interestingly, there was no noticeable difference between the groups—one option didn't seem to provide more relief than another.
Why is this big news?
Indigestion affects a lot of people, and medications like the one used in this study are heavily relied on, which isn't necessarily a good thing.
PPIs work by decreasing stomach acid production. Stomach acid plays a vital role in breaking down food and aiding in nutrient absorption.
Long-term use of these medications interferes with vitamin B12, magnesium, and calcium absorption and can increase the risk of micronutrient deficiencies as well as fractures3.
It's important to note…
But keep in mind that curcumin is still not the first place you should look for indigestion relief.
First of all, the total amount people were taking in this study was quite high (2,000 milligrams daily). And taking too much curcumin may actually lead to stomach upset. Studies show that anywhere from 500 milligrams to 1,000 milligrams of turmeric root extract is enough to be beneficial for health.
All in all, there's a lot of nuance when it comes to turmeric and curcumin, and it's always best to chat with a health care professional before adding something new to your regimen.
In the meantime, you can make some lifestyle tweaks to manage indigestion. Some general recommendations include avoiding foods that are linked to causing indigestion (like alcohol, carbonated beverages, and/or spicy, fatty, and greasy foods). Even eating mindfully, chewing food slowly, and not wearing tightfitting clothing (looking at your high-waisted pants) can help combat stomach discomfort after a meal.
The takeaway
Curcumin's antioxidant properties are linked to many health benefits—indigestion may be added to the list, but it's still a little early to tell.
But what is known is that PPIs are heavily relied upon (and reached for too quickly) to manage indigestion. There are lifestyle habits that can be a first line of defense in preventing indigestion. These include chewing slowly, eating at regular intervals, or even sipping on some ginger tea. Those with indigestion can talk with a health care professional for more personalized treatment options.