Advertisement
Gemini Season Could Bring Financial Luck To These 3 Zodiac Signs
We're just days away from Gemini season, when the energy of the Twins will have us all feeling more social, more curious, and even a bit more fun. For the next four weeks, we have a few things to watch out for, like Saturn in Aries, a Sagittarius full moon, and more.
But of course, you might be wondering how Gemini season is going to impact you financially. To that end, these are the three zodiac signs that can look forward to some money gains.
P.S. Be sure to check your sun sign and rising sign.
Pisces
You may have noticed things starting to look up on the financial front, Pisces, over the past few months. You can thank Venus in Aries for that, which has been romping around in the money sector of your chart on-and-off since the beginning of March.
Venus is known as the planet of love in astrology, but it rules money as well, and you have just over two weeks left to make the most of this time. While Venus is in your second house (until June 5), you can make stronger, heart-led investments that feel aligned with your sense of self worth.
And speaking of making moves, watching out for May 22, when Venus in your second house collabs with Mars in Leo. This is a great day for you to get serious about how your daily routine impacts your finances and make any necessary changes.
Aries
Venus has been taking its sweet time in your first house of self and identity this spring, Aries, but soon enough, it's moving on to your second house of finances, material security, and investments—and in Taurus no less.
On June 5, Venus will be happy to get back to the familiar energy of Taurus, and you can use this opportunity to make grounded and practical financial decisions. "Impulsive" is your middle name, but even you can see the value of financial discernment with Venus in Taurus.
Not to mention, on June 4 (just before Venus enters Taurus), Venus in your sign will be ramped up by Jupiter in Gemini. Consider this your lucky day to make some money moves.
Libra
Gemini season might seem like it's starting off slow for you, Libra, at least in terms of finances. But when Venus (your ruling planet) enters Taurus on June 5, it will activate your eighth house of shared resources and investments.
While Venus is in Taurus, consider ways that you might work together with someone for mutual benefit. You never know who could be a potential investor or backer to your latest project!
Then, on June 9, expansive Jupiter in Cancer makes its way into your 10th house of career and public image. Did someone say rebrand? Use this time to your advantage and your job could take you (and your wallet) to bigger heights.
The takeaway
If you're not a Pisces, Aries, or Libra, we're not saying you'll have bad financial luck this Gemini season. There's always the possibility for every zodiac sign to have a random windfall or get a raise, but understanding the astrological forecast ahead can help us work with whatever is in store.