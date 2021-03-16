The catechins in green tea, most notably epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), provide anti-inflammatory benefits. They have also been shown to absorb into the gastrointestinal (GI) tract effectively, where those same inflammation-modulating properties can help manage or reduce the risk of GI disorders.

Along with antioxidants, the phytochemicals in green tea help feed Akkermansia muciniphila, a microbe that lines the intestinal walls.

While all green tea varieties support gut health, Singh says he particularly likes jasmine green tea because of the relaxing floral smell. Given what science has discovered about the gut-brain connection, the calming properties of the tea may not only soothe the stomach, but also the mind.

In fact, research backs it up: studies have shown that green tea can improve mood and cognitive functioning. More specifically, drinking just half a cup of green tea lowers depression and dementia risks.