A Gut Doctor's Go-To Gut-Friendly Drink (No, Not Water)

A Gut Doctor's Go-To Gut-Friendly Drink (No, Not Water)

Abby Moore
March 16, 2021 — 0:05 AM
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
A cup of fresh tea at a picnic outside with reflections of nature

Image by Joanna Nixon / Stocksy

March 16, 2021 — 0:05 AM

Now that the nights are longer and the sun is beginning to shine (hooray!), thoughts of warm comfort foods will soon be replaced with thirst-quenching drinks and snacks. While water is deemed one of the best ways to prevent dehydration and support overall health, it's not the only way.

When he's in the mood for something a bit more exciting that water, integrative gastroenterologist and mbg Collective member Marvin Singh, M.D., says organic jasmine green tea is one of his favorite gut-friendly beverages. Whether iced or hot, sipping on jasmine green tea is doing more good for your body than you might realize.

Benefits of jasmine green tea

The catechins in green tea, most notably epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), provide anti-inflammatory benefits. They have also been shown to absorb into the gastrointestinal (GI) tract effectively, where those same inflammation-modulating properties can help manage or reduce the risk of GI disorders.  

Along with antioxidants, the phytochemicals in green tea help feed Akkermansia muciniphila, a microbe that lines the intestinal walls.

While all green tea varieties support gut health, Singh says he particularly likes jasmine green tea because of the relaxing floral smell. Given what science has discovered about the gut-brain connection, the calming properties of the tea may not only soothe the stomach, but also the mind.  

In fact, research backs it up: studies have shown that green tea can improve mood and cognitive functioning. More specifically, drinking just half a cup of green tea lowers depression and dementia risks.

Bottom Line

“Green tea is a great anti-inflammatory, gut microbiome-friendly thing to include in your regular routine,” Singh says. To make it even more soothing and flavorful, opt for a cup of jasmine green tea instead. Due to the gut-brain connection, many of the nutrients that make the beverage good for the gut also make it good for the brain. Plus, tea can count toward your daily water intake.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

