One Ingredient A Functional Medicine Expert Puts In Her Smoothie Every Day
Have you ever paid $15 for a smoothie? If so, it was (hopefully) brimming with more than just a variety of fruits with a liquid base. Sometimes these pricey options come loaded with extra protein from nut butters or a hefty dose of good-for-you herbs like ginger and turmeric—despite packing a nutrient punch, the steep price tag may break your heart just a little bit.
While store-bought smoothies hit the spot sometimes, you can supercharge your at-home blends as well (for way cheaper!). As you might expect, functional medicine expert Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN, has a few tips and tricks to do just that. Here's one addition she swears by.
Why James swears by mbg's beauty & gut collagen+.
"I use the beauty & gut collagen+ powder as a protein powder in my morning smoothie with nut milk, vegetables, and fruit," James says in a review. The powder easily blends into any smoothie combo without a funky aftertaste.
"Finally, a grass-fed collagen powder that I want to ingest!" James gushes about our blend. "This product tastes fantastic and has the benefit of no added stevia or artificial sugar," she adds.
Even the chocolate variety of this powder contains zero added sugar, thanks to the naturally sweet organic monk fruit extract. However, the flavor infused by the organic cocoa is still rich as can be, making it a great addition to a chocolate-peanut butter smoothie or perhaps a chocolate banana "nice cream" for dessert.
What's more, some collagen supplements contain only hydrolyzed collagen peptides, but our blend packs in plenty more nutrients to make it worth your buck. A few superstar additions include:
- Turmeric
- Hyaluronic acid
- Biotin
- L-glutamine
- Vitamin C
- Sulforaphane glucosinolate (SGS)
- Vitamin E
Altogether, this blend promotes skin elasticity and hydration, supports strong hair and nails, enhances skin smoothness, and supports a healthy intestinal lining.* That's a whole lot of benefits for just one extra step (read more about those benefits here) and yet another reason your at-home blend beats out that $15 store-bought smoothie.
The takeaway.
If you're paying a pretty penny for a smoothie, it should contain more than just fruit and liquid, no? One way to supercharge your smoothie from home that even functional medicine experts swear by is adding a scoop of high-quality collagen powder to your mix. But first, you'll need a delicious base—here are five top-tier smoothie recipes to get you started.
