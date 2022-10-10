Have you ever paid $15 for a smoothie? If so, it was (hopefully) brimming with more than just a variety of fruits with a liquid base. Sometimes these pricey options come loaded with extra protein from nut butters or a hefty dose of good-for-you herbs like ginger and turmeric—despite packing a nutrient punch, the steep price tag may break your heart just a little bit.

While store-bought smoothies hit the spot sometimes, you can supercharge your at-home blends as well (for way cheaper!). As you might expect, functional medicine expert Dana James, M.S., CNS, CDN, has a few tips and tricks to do just that. Here's one addition she swears by.