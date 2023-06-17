Found: A Functional MD’s Underrated Hack To Actually Cut Cravings

“The gut is a stronger driver of cravings than even our minds,” Shah says on the mindbodygreen podcast. "Most of your cravings are coming from the gut bacteria1 that are fighting for the messaging to your brain."

Essentially, your gut bacteria send certain signals to your brain to crave certain foods. "Gut bacteria want to survive, and they're able to actually hijack the communication systems in our bodies to satisfy their own hunger and cravings," Shah explains.

She even references a study on germ-free mice (meaning, free of all microorganisms), in which researchers gave the animals different compositions of gut microbes—later on, the mice voluntarily changed their diet preferences. “The taste preferences completely changed to what the gut bacteria wanted,” Shah explains, which demonstrates just how powerful your gut can be when it comes to choosing what you want to eat.