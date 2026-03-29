The Full Pink Moon In Libra Is Nearly Here & It's Marking A Major Shift In Relationships
As a new astrological year gets underway, we have a full moon in Libra gracing our skies this week, casting a spotlight on our relationships and calling for balance.
Also known as the Pink Moon, this full moon marks an important shift as we move into spring—a time of rebirth, fertility, and joy. Here's what to know about this year's Pink Moon, plus how to work with it.
The astrology behind April's full moon
This month's full moon peaks in the sign of Libra on April 1, 2026, at 10:12 p.m. EDT. Along with being known as the Pink Moon (because it arrives during the time of year when pink wildflowers bloom in North America), it has also been called the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Fish Moon, and the Egg Moon.
All of these names reflect the season in which this moon arrives, as the Earth begins to awaken after a long winter. It is the first full moon of the astrological new year, after all, and its revitalizing energy is palpable.
Not only that, but with this moon landing in Libra, we can expect it to be a relationship-oriented moon as well. Libra is the sign of partnerships, and things like balance, reciprocity, harmony, justice, and diplomacy are all extremely important to the Libras of the world.
And under these moonbeams, they'll be important to us all, as the need for peace, harmony, and a little extra TLC will feel palpable. For one thing, we're still caught up in Mercury retrograde's lingering "shadow period," which could be contributing to tension, miscommunications, and general confusion. Plus, the sun, Saturn, and Neptune are all in fiery Aries, so things may have felt a little aggressive lately.
The good news? Venus just moved into Taurus (until April 24), where it feels quite at home. Venus rules Taurus and Libra, so here's hoping the Venusian vibes of this moon can temper all that feisty Aries energy, allowing us to tap into romance and partnership in a deeper way.
All in all, this full moon is about striking a balance in your life wherever the scales are feeling off. This is a powerful moment to release anything you don't want to bring into the new astrological year, allowing room for new life to spring forth.
3 rituals to work with the Pink Moon
Take some time to journal & reflect
As we head into a new season, take some time to reflect on what you want to let go of. Libra is an air sign, so it's possible your mind might be more active than usual—plus Mercury retrograde's shadow period could be adding to the disorientation.
Putting pen to paper is an easy way to get all those thoughts out of your head, and of course, release them. You can journal about whatever you like, but for an extra potent option, consider writing down things you want to let go of (toxic relationships, bad habits or patterns, limiting beliefs, etc.) and either burning or burying it.
Connect with nature
With this being the first full moon of spring, it's an excellent opportunity to connect with nature and the elements all around us. You could take a walk or hike, meditate under a tree, or simply sit on your front porch and take in the sights.
Additionally, if you use any spiritual tools like crystals or moon water, this is a great time to charge those tools outdoors while connecting with nature.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, tarot readings can be a great way to receive clarity and insight for any questions you have. You can ask the cards anything, but here's a four-card spread if you need some inspiration:
- What area of my life needs more balance?
- What am I being asked to release under these moonbeams?
- What does this Libra moon have in store for my relationships?
- What is my primary focus leading up to the Libra new moon six months from now?
The takeaway
The Pink Moon is like an annual checkpoint to make sure things are balanced, relationships are harmonious and reciprocal, and everyone is being treated fairly. While we still need to release anything that isn't working, this is a tender full moon that holds your hand as it nudges you to let go. And considering April's astrology is looking a bit intense, we should all enjoy the sweetness while it lasts.