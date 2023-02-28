Pulled The Four Of Wands In A Tarot Reading? Here's What To Know
Whether you want insight into the past, present, or future, a tarot reading is a great place to start. And of the 78 cards in a traditional tarot deck, pulling the Four of Wands is a major sign of celebration. Here's why, plus what this card means for your love life, career, and more.
What is the Four of Wands card all about?
The Four of Wands is a card of arrival, according to tarot expert and founder of Girl and Her Moon, Jordane Maree. "It's the peaceful moment of celebration where we can take a step back with gratitude and witness all that we have accomplished—and really let it soak in," she tells mindbodygreen.
When we remember that the suit of Wands in tarot is associated with the element of fire, and Fours in tarot are associated with stability, we get a better picture of what this card represents. It's not uncommon to pull it following a period of instability, or upon reaching a significant milestone, Maree notes, adding, "It’s the stabilizing of rapid growth and expansion that allowed us to get to this point."
Once we can take a breather and see things from this new perspective, she explains, we have the opportunity (and space) for clarity, peace, celebration, etc.
"It also invites this celebration to take place with our loved ones, and can represent loving family gatherings and events, like a wedding, reunion, or holiday," Maree adds.
What does it mean for love & relationships?
When pulled upright:
If you pulled the Four of Wands upright in a love reading, Maree tells mindbodygreen it's a positive sign. "It can reflect a new chapter of a relationship that we have been working towards," she says, adding that often represents the stabilizing phase that can only happen when both people involved are "committed, have the same intentions, and have already put a lot of the work, energy, and time to arrive in a secure and clear place together."
She adds that since this card can also represent celebrations, an engagement, wedding, or another kind of commitment (such as purchasing a home or having children) could also be in the picture.
When pulled in reverse:
Pulling the Four of Wands in reverse during a love reading often asks us to take a step back. According to Maree, this card here encourages us to "take some time and space to get clear on what we truly wish for ourselves, for the path ahead with another person, and if our current relationship or reality reflects this desire."
This card also typically deals with stability, so reversed, she says, it could appear when you're feeling unstable, or when there's some disharmony in the relationship. It may also appear "when we are going through a period of change or transition, like a relationship ending or taking another form," she adds.
What does it mean for professional & financial matters?
When pulled upright:
If you pulled the Four of Wands upright in a reading about your career or finances, it's all about reward, achievement, and arriving at peace and stability, according to Maree. "It’s the acknowledgment of all the energy, time, effort, and resources we have placed onto our financial or career path, and the giant ‘Thank you’ from the universe in the form of blessings," she explains.
You could pull this card when you're coming up on a promotion, launching a new business, or even receiving recognition or financial rewards, she says, and also has to do with stability. "It can indicate arriving at stability, where all the instability of making this moment happen can now ground and support us enough for us to feel safe, at peace, and secure financially," Maree notes.
When pulled in reverse:
In reverse, Maree tells mindbodygreen, the Four of Wands in a career or money reading reflects instability, a lack of harmony, delays, changes, or even the invitation to reconsider the path ahead.
"It can come at a time where we are not feeling seen, where our efforts feel as if they are going unnoticed and there is an imbalance in giving and receiving," she says (whether that's at work or in your bank account). In this case, Maree notes the Four of Wands invites us to "reflect on what we wish to achieve and build—and what needs to change in order to get there."
What does it mean for challenges ahead?
When pulled upright:
Sometimes we'll ask the tarot about a challenge we're currently facing or may face in the future, and the Four of Wands appearing upright here is ultimately a supportive sign. "The Four of Wands can be supportive when facing a challenge, as it invites us to observe the smaller milestones of what is working, to celebrate where we have arrived up until this point and every step it took to get here," she explains.
In fact, she notes, that celebratory mindset could be exactly what you're missing. "It can reflect the growth that we have achieved, and how capable we are of continuing through the challenge ahead," Maree says, adding, "It’s a reminder that we are more than capable of facing this challenge."
And since this card sometimes references literal celebrations, according to Maree, it can also mean there will be something to celebrate—or an achievement reached—once you arrive on the other side of this challenge.
When pulled in reverse:
Pulling the Four of Wands in reverse in a reading about challenges, according to Maree, often indicates feelings of inner lack, or at least, not feeling like you can face up to a challenge. "It can reflect a sense of helplessness, as if the challenge is much bigger than ourselves," she adds.
In this case, while the message of the card may not feel as good to receive as it would upright, "the intention is for awareness so that we may pick ourselves up out of this rut and shift our perspective," Maree explains, adding, "Where the reversed card shows up, it means the potential for the upright is available."
So, she says, if you are feeling helpless, "tune into the upright Four of Wands and invite inner strength, celebration, and take some time to acknowledge how far you have come and how much you have grown."
FAQs
What does the Four of Wands represent?
The Four of Wands tarot card represents celebration, gratitude, and a time of prosperity (often after a period of instability).
What do the Wands represent?
The suit of Wands in tarot is associated with the element of fire, as well as themes around energy, creativity, passion, and action.
What are the four suits of tarot cards?
The four suits in tarot are Wands (sometimes called Rods), Cups, Pentacles, and Swords.
The takeaway.
Tarot readings can offer us so much insight when we know how to interpret the cards. And whether you pulled the Four of Wands upright or in reverse, it is ultimately a message about celebration, gratitude, and appreciating how far you've come.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.