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Forget Macros — A Nutrition Expert Says This Matters More For Healthy Eating
We've all been there—standing in the aisles of the grocery store doing mental math on grams of protein versus carbs. This practice has become common place in the last couple of decades, but while Americans are consuming fewer calories, they are still gaining more weight. That's why nutrition expert and cardiologist Dariush Mozaffarian, M.D., DrPH, wants you to cut the counting.
On the latest episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, Mozaffarian explains to me why the modern hyper fixation on macros and calories is not actually leading us to better health. Instead, he says we need to focus on food quality. The conversation gave me a much simpler way to think about what's on my plate, and I think it will help you, too.
Why nutrition science got stuck on the wrong question
As Director of the Food Is Medicine Institute at Tufts University, Mozaffarian took me back a century in nutrition science before we got to macros. Early nutrition science scored huge wins against vitamin-deficiency diseases like pellagra, rickets, and scurvy, and later helped solve global calorie shortages through the Green Revolution, when agricultural production increased dramatically, especially when it came to wheat and rice. He explained that those early victories came from isolating a single culprit like a missing vitamin or a lack of calories, and fixing it.
The trouble started around 1980s, when scientists tried to apply that same playbook to chronic diseases like heart disease, obesity, and diabetes. The field went hunting for a single villain nutrient, settling on fat for heart disease and calories for obesity. But in reality, these are complex diseases driven by the overall quality of what we eat, including how food affects inflammation, blood vessels, and the gut microbiome.
The 3 buckets Mozaffarian uses to judge food
Instead of tracking macros, Mozaffarian sorts foods into three buckets based on how processed they are and what they do inside the body.
The first is protective foods that you can eat without limiting yourself. They are minimally processed1, fibrous, and nutrient-rich foods nurture the gut microbiome. This includes fruits, vegetables, minimally processed whole grains, nuts, seeds, beans, legumes, plant oils, fish, yogurt, and other fermented foods2. These are the foods generally found in a Mediterranean-style diet.
Next, are foods to eat in moderation, which are generally unprocessed or minimally processed animal foods. Mozaffarian puts cheese at the top of this group, which he said surprises people. "Cheese is not linked to higher risk of heart disease. It's not linked to weight gain. And in fact, it's pretty consistently linked in observational studies3 to lower risk of diabetes," he said, crediting its fermentation. Milk, poultry, eggs, and butter fall just below cheese, then unprocessed red meat and pork fall at the bottom of this middle tier.
The last bucket is foods Mozaffarian suggests minimizing, and it includes the "triple S": refined starch, salt, and sugar. Most people understand the dangers of salt and sugar, but he singles out starch as the biggest culprit of the three. "Wheat starch, corn starch, potato starch, rice starch—that's 30 or 40% of calories in the food supply." Processed meats and sugar-sweetened beverages round out this tier.
Why this framework beats counting macros
Looking at this framework, I was curious how Mozaffarian suggests balancing food quality with the macros we have been counting for years. For example, I pointed out that a jar of organic peanut butter, fresh from the farmer, is super high quality, but eating the whole thing probably isn't a great idea from a calorie standpoint. On the flip side, a David protein bar has incredible macros at 100 or so calories, but it contains EPG (esterified propoxylated glycerol), an ingredient that essentially mimics fat.
For Mozaffarian, a food's effect on the body depends on the whole package: its fiber, how processed it is, and the thousands of bioactive compounds it carries. He isn't asking anyone to totally ignore macros, either. "We can't totally ignore protein or totally ignore fat or totally ignore calories," he said. But when one of those numbers becomes your North Star, like if you are picking a product solely because it's lower in calories or higher in protein, he warned that "we're gonna get Frankenfoods and mistakes and problems."
The same hierarchy explains why diets that seem to contradict each other can still beat the standard American diet. Moving from an average American diet full of ultra-processed, starchy, sugary foods to a Paleo or ketogenic diet built around red meat, eggs, and poultry is still an improvement, he told me, because you've moved above the junk food. But adding nuts, seeds, beans, fish, and yogurt is better still than relying on red meat, cheese, and milk.
Putting the 3-bucket method into practice
Mozaffarian's advice is simple: whenever you're at the grocery store or a restaurant, decide which bucket a food falls into, and aim to specifically stock up on the top tier. "Don't even worry about calories. Eat as much as you want of those good foods," he said. Moderate foods are fine a couple of times a week, and bottom-tier foods are best saved as an occasional treat.
For starches, his rule is about placement. Skip the dinner rolls that come out at a restaurant, since eating them on an empty stomach is bad for glucose and will fill you up before you get to the good stuff. "Don't make rice or pasta or bread the center of your plate or the most of your sandwich. Make it a side," he said, and eat it alongside other protective foods.
As a huge sourdough fan, I appreciated that he hasn't sworn off bread. He called it his weak spot, saying his family looks for loaves that are seeded, fermented, and whole grain when they can find them.
The takeaway
The next time a label tempts you to grab the snack with the best protein-to-calorie ratio, ask Mozaffarian's question instead: which bucket does this belong in? Build your next grocery list around the top tier, keep moderate foods to a few times a week, and treat triple S foods as the exception. My own rule of thumb lines up with his: eat whole foods 80% of the time, and allow yourself to enjoy that last 20%. If you do that, you're approaching diet from a healthy but balanced place.