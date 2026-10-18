For Mozaffarian, a food's effect on the body depends on the whole package: its fiber, how processed it is, and the thousands of bioactive compounds it carries. He isn't asking anyone to totally ignore macros, either. "We can't totally ignore protein or totally ignore fat or totally ignore calories," he said. But when one of those numbers becomes your North Star, like if you are picking a product solely because it's lower in calories or higher in protein, he warned that "we're gonna get Frankenfoods and mistakes and problems."