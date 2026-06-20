The Mediterranean Diet Keeps Ranking No. 1 & This Study Helps Explains Why
Craving a taste of the Mediterranean? It is possible to replicate in your own home. This June, we’re sharing recipes, shopping tips, and the science behind what is considered the healthiest dietary pattern to follow. That way, everyone can enjoy a Mediterranean summer.
Year after year, the Mediterranean diet earns its place among the world's healthiest eating patterns. A new review published in the British Journal of Pharmacology helps explain why.
Researchers examined the latest evidence on how the Mediterranean diet affects the body, from heart and metabolic health to emerging areas like healthy aging. While much of the diet's success has traditionally been attributed to cardiovascular benefits, scientists are now uncovering how it may influence some of the biological pathways involved in aging itself. The findings make a compelling case for why this eating pattern keeps earning its top ranking.
What is the Mediterranean diet
The Mediterranean diet is built around a core set of foods, including vegetables and fruit, legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds, fish and seafood, and olive oil as the primary fat source. Red meat intake is limited, and ultra-processed foods are rarely consumed.
Researchers use more than 30 different scoring systems to measure adherence to the pattern, according to the review. While the exact criteria vary across indices, these foods consistently form the foundation. It's less a rigid prescription and more a flexible framework centered on whole, minimally processed ingredients.
Why the Mediterranean diet works
The focus on these foods means that the diet is rich in fiber, healthy fats (mainly monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids), and polyphenols. According to the review, these components act synergistically rather than independently, which helps explain why the diet consistently outperforms approaches that isolate individual nutrients.
Here's what the research shows each component contributes:
- Cholesterol support: Olive oil and nuts are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, which are associated with reductions in LDL cholesterol. The omega-3 fatty acids found in fish also support healthy triglyceride levels.
- Blood sugar regulation: The diet's high fiber content slows glucose absorption, and its healthy fat profile supports insulin sensitivity. The review notes that Mediterranean diet adherence is associated with improved markers of blood sugar regulation.
- Inflammation reduction: Polyphenols and omega-3 fatty acids help suppress inflammatory signaling pathways. Chronic low-grade inflammation is a driver of many age-related diseases, making this a particularly meaningful benefit.
- Oxidative stress protection: Components of the diet activate protective cellular pathways (including NRF2, SIRT1, and AMPK) that help defend cells against oxidative damage.
Unlike trendy diets that focus on cutting foods out, the Mediterranean diet's benefits stem from consistently eating more nutrient-dense foods. Olive oil, fish, legumes, fruits and vegetables, and nuts each contribute distinct bioactive compounds, and their combined effect appears to be greater than any one food alone.
New research links the diet to healthy aging
Some of the most compelling new findings in the review concern how the Mediterranean diet may influence the biology of aging itself. Researchers are exploring its effects on four emerging areas:
- Gut microbiome: The polyphenols in the Mediterranean diet act as prebiotics, selectively feeding beneficial gut bacteria. Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce intestinal inflammation, and the diet's high fiber content promotes the production of short-chain fatty acids, which support gut barrier integrity and immune function.
- Mitochondrial function: Components of extra-virgin olive oil, have been shown to improve mitochondrial function in laboratory studies. Healthy mitochondria are central to cellular energy production and longevity.
- Telomere protection: Polyphenols help reduce oxidative stress that can damage telomeres, the protective caps on chromosomes that shorten with age. Omega-3 fatty acids have also been associated with greater telomere stability in research settings.
- Gene expression: Oleic acid, the primary fat in olive oil, appears to influence DNA methylation patterns. Polyphenols have been shown to modulate microRNA expression, which affects how genes are turned on and off.
Most of these mechanism-based findings come from cell and animal studies. Researchers are still working to understand exactly how these pathways play out in humans. However, these cellular effects may help explain why Mediterranean diet adherence is repeatedly associated with lower rates of chronic disease and longer life expectancy in large population studies.
Why experts keep coming back to this eating pattern
The evidence behind the Mediterranean diet has been building for decades, and it keeps holding up. A recent network meta-analysis cited in the review found that adherence to the Mediterranean diet was associated with a 28% lower risk of all-cause mortality, a 52% lower risk of coronary heart disease, and a 35% lower risk of stroke.
It's the combination of foods and the consistency of eating them over time that appears to drive results. Researchers continue to uncover new mechanisms behind the diet's benefits, from its effects on the gut microbiome to its influence on gene expression, even as the practical advice remains largely unchanged.
The takeaway
The Mediterranean diet remains one of the most well-studied eating patterns for supporting long-term health. While researchers continue to explore how it may influence aging at the cellular level, the practical advice hasn't changed: Fill your plate with more plants, olive oil, legumes, whole grains, nuts, and seafood.