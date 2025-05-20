The One Step You're Missing For Softer, Tighter Body Skin

In order to spot this ingredient in a lineup, look for vitamin C itself as well as fruit extracts rich in antioxidants. Vitamin C comes in many forms on an ingredient list, including L-ascorbic acid, magnesium ascorbyl phosphate, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, ascorbyl palmitate, sodium ascorbyl phosphate, and ascorbyl tetraisopalmitate—but brands will normally call out their vitamin C content, so you likely don't have to hunt for it.