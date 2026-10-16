This Is The Biggest Sign Your Skin Could Use A Collagen Supplement

Fine lines are a natural part of aging, and their appearance largely comes down to collagen—or the loss of collagen that is. Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body, providing structure and support to your skin. Along with elastin, it helps keep skin firm, smooth, and resilient.* But starting in your 20s, your body's natural collagen production gradually declines (sigh). Over time, this can contribute to a loss of skin elasticity and the appearance of fine lines.