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This Is The Biggest Sign Your Skin Could Use A Collagen Supplement
Collagen powders, drinks, and capsules have become a mainstay in the health and wellness world, particularly for those looking to support their skin health. And yes, collagen supplements can be helpful for achieving a more youthful appearance.
But how do you know it's time to add one to your routine? One of the biggest signs is if you're noticing fine lines (maybe around your eyes, forehead, or mouth).
What causes fine lines?
Fine lines are a natural part of aging, and their appearance largely comes down to collagen—or the loss of collagen that is. Collagen is the most abundant protein in your body, providing structure and support to your skin. Along with elastin, it helps keep skin firm, smooth, and resilient.* But starting in your 20s, your body's natural collagen production gradually declines (sigh). Over time, this can contribute to a loss of skin elasticity and the appearance of fine lines.
Sun exposure can also contribute to collagen breakdown1, whereas things like repetitive facial movements (even smiling!) may spur fine line development. Plus, when your skin is dehydrated, fine lines can appear even more noticeable.
Research shows that collagen is an effective tool in smoothing the appearance of fine lines.
How does collagen help?
Taking hydrolyzed collagen peptides may help support skin elasticity, hydration, and dermal collagen density.*
Hydrolyzed collagen peptides are smaller fragments of collagen that are broken down to make them easier to digest and absorb. Once consumed, they provide amino acids and peptides that may help stimulate the body's natural collagen production and support other structural components of the skin, including elastin and fibrillin.*
Collagen supplementation may also help with skin hydration. Some clinical studies have found improvements in skin moisture levels after regular collagen intake, which may help skin look plumper and make fine lines less noticeable.*
Of course, collagen isn't an overnight fix, and results can vary from person to person and build over weeks (and months) of consistent use. Consistency is key when assessing whether it's making a difference for you.
And remember, collagen works best as part of a broader skin care routine. Daily sunscreen, a nutrient-rich diet, adequate hydration, and quality sleep all play a role in keeping your skin looking and feeling its best.
Finding the best collagen
Collagen supplements are everywhere, and it's hard to discern which ones are worth your investment. First, prioritize collagen powders. Powders are the most efficient way to get a therapeutic dose of collagen peptides. While skin benefits may start to appear with a daily intake of 2.5 grams, more pronounced benefits are seen with doses closer to 10 grams (which also supports joint health).*
However, to reach the full spectrum of collagen's benefits, which include muscle mass, strength, and recovery, taking about 15+ grams of collagen daily is needed.
mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen provides 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides per serving in addition to other skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and biotin. Whether you pick unflavored or chocolate, it's so easy to add to your favorite smoothie, yogurt bowl, or coffee.
The takeaway
Collagen can be a great addition to just about anyone's supplement lineup. But noticing more fine lines is an indicator that it's time to add collagen to your routine.* Want more insights into how collagen supplements work? Here's a breakdown of what 100+ studies reveal.