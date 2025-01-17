Skip to Content
Recipes

This "Everything Skin Smoothie" Is Jam-Packed With Nutrients Sans Added Sugar

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 17, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Red smoothie in a pretty glass
Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy
January 17, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Personally, I'm a fan of the whole "everything" concept, and I think it can be applied to more than just things like "the everything shower." In fact, I think it's just right for the kitchen—specifically, for smoothie making. 

To come, my recipe for a delicious "everything skin smoothie" packed with antioxidants, protein, fatty acids, and plenty more ingredients to keep your complexion glowing from within. 

The Everything Skin Smoothie recipe

Ingredients

The benefits

Yes, it's quite a simple recipe. But, given the double-supplement inclusion, you'll get a host of ingredients hidden behind the rich chocolate-strawberry flavor including: 

And while you don't have to choose coconut milk, the option does come with a load of healthy fats that have been shown to support complexion including a balance of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. 

RELATED READ: Why Fatty Acids Are So Great for Skin and Full-Body Health

Plus, this smoothie is free of added sugars. Instead, the sweet flavor comes from the frozen berries and monk fruit sweetener included in both of the chocolate supplements. 

By adding the extra whey protein, you'll supply your body with the amino acids it needs to create a strong, firm dermal layer.* 

"A sufficient amount of protein as part of a healthy diet is essential to support the body's ability to synthesize proteins of all types, including those in the skin," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., told mindbodygreen*. And while collagen does contain amino acids, it's not a complete protein on its own like whey. 

When you add in hyaluronic acid for optimized skin hydration, vitamin C for collagen function, and throw in extras like keratin and biotin for hair and nail support, it truly embodies the "everything skin smoothie" title.* Plus, it tastes like a chocolate-covered strawberry. 

The takeaway

While the "everything shower" takes center stage for popularity, I'd argue the next big rendition should be the "everything skin smoothie" which packs as many skin-boosting ingredients into one tasty blend. Here, more glow-boosting foods to consider adding to your grocery list.

