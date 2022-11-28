Just like a film or theater set, your home is the "stage" for your life. And when you're ready to head into a new chapter, it helps to set the stage accordingly! That's why the time around the New Year and resolution season is such a wonderful moment to make changes in your space.

All that you see in your home—along with your home's unseen energy—influences you all day long. You can use feng shui to design your home so that you feel more uplifted, focused, calm, and creative. As you make these changes in your environment, you'll find yourself supported in a whole new way in the new year.