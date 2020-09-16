Feeling Unproductive? It May Be Because You're Lonely: Here's What To Do

Add this to the growing list of struggles that come with WFH: You may feel a little unproductive of late. Perhaps you have the most immaculate to do lists; you even organize your calendar down to the very minute—and yet, you might feel that your work performance is suffering. You’re not alone—even if you may feel that way.

According to New York Times bestselling author, speaker, and TV personality Jen Hatmaker, the reason you might not feel as productive is not for lack of drive or organizational prowess. She explains on the mindbodygreen podcast: You might just be lonely.