Contributing writers

Adrian Gostick and Chester Elton are #1 bestselling leadership authors and co-authors of the books, All In, The Carrot Principle, and LEADING WITH GRATITUDE: Eight Leadership Practices for Extraordinary Business Results. They are also the co-founders of The Culture Works, a global training company. Their books have been translated into 30 languages and have sold 1.5 million copies around the world. Adrian and Chester have been featured in publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Fast Company, The Economist, Newsweek, and the New York Times.



