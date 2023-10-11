Fall Is The Season Of R&R: Here’s How To Get More Of It
There’s so much to love about fall: from crisp air to cozy flannels and pumpkin-flavored everything. But fall also means that the end of the year is quickly approaching, for better or for worse. With the exhaustion of summer behind us and the chaos of holidays in sight, it couldn’t be a more perfect time to hit the reset button.
When it comes to well-being, sleep quality and stress management are a priority––but they’re also the first to take a hit once the holidays roll in. Fall is our opportunity to slow down and implement lasting practices we can depend on in the months ahead. Whether it’s a new bedtime routine or supplemental support from The Vitamin Shoppe, simple changes can make all the difference. And we’ve got a few for you to try!
Brighten your morning.
Believe it or not, good sleep starts in the morning. Exposing yourself to natural light as soon as you wake up is one of the best ways to regulate your circadian rhythm and enhance sleep quality. Our favorite AM ritual starts with a 10-minute walk outside––AKA sunshine plus a restorative dose of nature.
After our morning stroll, we follow up with a high-protein breakfast and MagMind Stress & Fatigue. Powered by adaptogens and a highly absorbable form of magnesium, MagMind stimulates the body’s resistance to stressors by promoting antioxidant activity, while also supporting key aspects of cognitive function, alertness, and mood.* Let’s just say it’s a game-changer.
Get into the Zen Zone.
Meditation can be super powerful for reducing stress and improving sleep. If you’re new to the practice, these tips can be helpful. But if sitting in silence really isn’t your thing, try a meditative activity instead. Any hobby that slows your thoughts and brings you into the present moment is what we’re looking for––think coloring, playing an instrument, dancing, knitting, etc.
Choose something you enjoy that doesn’t offer competitive or monetary incentive and aim for 10-20 minutes per day. If you find yourself struggling to hit the brakes, you can always grab a couple Calm & Collected Stress Support Gummies. They contain adaptogens that assist with the body’s ability to resist stress and promote a calm state of mind.* Keeping these within reach: highly recommended.
Conclude the day by journaling.
Have you hopped on the journaling train yet? Not only does journaling provide a “safe place” to unload pent-up feelings, but it also allows you to get your thoughts out on paper instead of ruminating on them later in bed.
We recommend journaling outside of the bedroom to keep this energy separate from your place of rest. Make it something to really look forward to by cozying up in a comfy chair with a warm cup of tea and a soothing candle. You can even finish with Relaxium Sleep Support Formula to set the tone for your slumber. It helps relax the body, calm the mind, and regulate the natural sleep cycle so you wake up feeling refreshed and energized.*
Create a bedtime ritual.
Some of our other favorite ways to wind down at night include taking a warm bath, dimming the lights, shutting down electronics, and setting the thermostat to a cool 60-68 degrees. Try to begin this process around the same time each night––research shows that the regularity of your sleep/wake patterns affects the quality of your rest.
If you still have trouble falling asleep after all is said and done, we like to keep Natrol’s Sleep+Calm Gummies nearby. They contain melatonin, L-theanine, and botanicals, which help to calm an active mind and body, and ease you to sleep.*
Savor self-care.
Winter may be “the most wonderful time of year” (depending on the criteria…), but fall is the most restful time of year––so soak it in! With endless social commitments, gifting to-do lists, and end-of-year work deadlines, the holidays show no mercy (just ask the ghosts of mental breakdowns past). But this year, we’ll be ready––with months of rest under our belt and a solid routine in place.
Ryan Brady is a Freelance Writer at mindbodygreen. She received her B.A. in Visual Arts from Yale University and her M.A. in Clinical Psychology with concentration in Spirituality and Mind-Body Practice, from Columbia University.
Ryan is passionate about holistic health, fitness, and spiritually-centered living. She loves using her knowledge and personal experience to help others improve their well-being. She brings this passion to her writing, as well as to her work at the wellness centers she owns in Atlanta, GA. When she’s not working, Ryan can be found traveling, spoiling her dog, or experimenting with gluten free, dairy free baking.