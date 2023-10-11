Fall Is The Season Of R&R: Here's How To Get More Of It

There’s so much to love about fall: from crisp air to cozy flannels and pumpkin-flavored everything. But fall also means that the end of the year is quickly approaching, for better or for worse. With the exhaustion of summer behind us and the chaos of holidays in sight, it couldn’t be a more perfect time to hit the reset button.

When it comes to well-being, sleep quality and stress management are a priority––but they’re also the first to take a hit once the holidays roll in. Fall is our opportunity to slow down and implement lasting practices we can depend on in the months ahead. Whether it’s a new bedtime routine or supplemental support from The Vitamin Shoppe, simple changes can make all the difference. And we’ve got a few for you to try!