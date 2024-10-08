Skip to Content
This Stovetop Potpourri Will Fill Your Home With Fall's Best Scents

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
October 08, 2024
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Helen Rushbrook / Stocksy
October 08, 2024

Who doesn't love the smells of fall? It's warming while somehow crisp, with a hint of spice—and that's exactly what you'll get with this stovetop potpourri recipe from spice expert Kanchan Koya, Ph.D. If you want your home to smell like you're inside a chai latte (yum), here's how to make it.

Fall-Inspired Stovetop Potpourri

Ingredients
  • 4 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 tbsp. whole clove
  • 8 cardamom pods
  • 8 star anise pods
  • 1 tbsp. fennel seed
  • ¼ cup rose petals 
  • A pinch of black pepper
Method
  1. Combine your ingredients in a medium saucepan and fill with water.
  2. Simmer on low and enjoy the scents of fall.
Tips:
  • Top off your saucepan with more water as needed.
  • Adjust the recipe as you like, depending on your scent preferences. You can add things like orange peels, vanilla extract, nutmeg, and more!
  • Keep the potpourri on your lowest setting to prevent it from boiling and leave the lid off to allow the smell to fill up your home.

What are the benefits?

Aside from simply making your home smell amazing, this potpourri may have some therapeutic benefits as well, according to Koya. "Science shows cinnamon can help mood just by smelling it," she tells mbg.

Functional Nutrition Training

Turn your passion into a purpose.

Indeed, one study in the North American Journal of Psychology on the effects of peppermint and cinnamon found that the smell of cinnamon not only enhances motivation, performance, and alertness but also might decrease fatigue and serve as a central nervous system stimulant.

And with the addition of roses to this potpourri, there's also a relaxing effect at play. According to another small study done in 20091, participants who smelled rose essential oil showed a significant decrease in breathing rate and blood pressure compared to the placebo group, with participants also rating themselves as calmer and more relaxed afterward.

The bottom line

Whether you're hosting and want your home to smell extra appealing, or you just want to enjoy the scents of fall for yourself, whip up this potpourri. In no time, your home is sure to smell like a chai-inspired dream.

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

