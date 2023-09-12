Nutrition plays a vital role in overall health. And while the nutrition and hair health connection can sometimes be misunderstood, Nathan says eating a balanced, robust diet is one of the key ways you can support hair health long term.

“We know in medicine from observation of people who have inherited disorders of vitamin metabolism or severe malnutrition, that hair growth is absolutely dependent on basic nutrients and overall internal health. No questions there,” she says. “So crash diets, very restrictive diets, or diets completely devoid of protein can cause hair loss.”

She goes onto explain why: “When your body goes into panic mode and tries to conserve resources your hair will be among the first to suffer because it's not an essential function, so your resources are gonna be routed elsewhere.”

The solution is basic, but time-tested: Eat a robust, varied diet full of nutrients.

She notes protein is especially important. “Make sure you're getting enough protein because protein is needed to make hair. Our hair is primarily keratin, which is protein. It is that simple,” she says. “And most healthy women should aim for about 40 to 60 grams of protein per day, and I do think that's a lot more than many of us are getting.” Other experts suggest aiming for upwards of 100 grams per day. It's safe to say we could all be more mindful of eating enough protein.