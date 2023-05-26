Doing This Can Decrease Your Risk Of Parkinson's By Up To 25%

There's no shortage of reasons to exercise; just a little bit of Googling will reveal its numerous physical and mental health benefits. And according to this new study from researchers at Université Paris-Saclay, we can add Parkinson's prevention to the list of exercise benefits.

The team of researchers analyzed over 95,000 women who did not have Parkinson's disease in 2000. They followed the group of women for over 17 years and found that at the end of the study period, about 1,000 of the women developed the condition. The researchers also collected data regarding the type and intensity of physical activity the women did and assigned each participant a physical activity "score" based on that information.