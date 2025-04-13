My personal favorite skin care tip: "Talk to yourself nicely. It will show through your skin how happy you are," says Leite. Look, we're all way too hard on ourselves. It's so easy to become frustrated with your skin—especially if you're struggling with a certain concern—but when you look back on photos years later, chances are you won't even notice the bout of hyperpigmentation on your chin, those fine lines around your eyes, or what have you. Try your best to give yourself grace.