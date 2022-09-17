I played various sports throughout high school and then two years in college, but after that I dislocated my shoulder, tore my meniscus, got stitches—I realized those sports maybe weren't for me.

Then, one of my friends invited me to go for a run during college, and I thought: ‘Sure I can do that, but what's the purpose? What are we chasing?’ But it was fun—and one thing led to the next and we entered a 5K.

After that, I started doing bigger and bigger races. When I graduated college, the habit stuck with me. I liked that I could access running daily without a whole lot of money or resources, and I had the ability to put on my shoes and end up somewhere different both mentally and physically. There was real magic and power in that for me because it was something that I could do, as opposed to feeling hopeless (which I've since realized is the form my depression takes).

But with that, I had to learn how not to abuse the activity. In the beginning of my journey, I was running marathons and racing several weekends a month—but it became too much, and I got stress fractures after taking it too far. After recovering from my injuries, I realized I needed to find a way to balance my activity a little more.

Over the last several years, I’ve honed in on how to balance that part of my life. I do have to force myself to take rest days, and it's very difficult because my brain usually doesn't feel the same.