I wouldn’t consider Eric André your typical beauty fan. I mean absolutely no shade—he even agrees! Granted, he does have his own no-fuss grooming routine down to a T: His commitment to a clean shave is one of the reasons he partnered with BIC for their EasyRinse campaign; he’ll also work a leave-in conditioner through his hair from time to time. “Beyond that, I don't use too many products,” the comedian, actor, television host, and writer tells me over Zoom.

So why, then, have I decided to spotlight him for our beauty-focused series? Well, here at mbg beauty, we believe taking care of your skin doesn’t mean you must rattle off the buzziest ingredients or pledge allegiance to retinol.

André prioritizes sleep, which is vital for optimal collagen levels1 . He hails daily hydration, and getting the recommended amount of water for your body increases the dermal layer2 . He focuses on being present—not only does he swear by meditation, but he literally locks his phone in a container when watching a movie—and slowing down, taking a breath, and focusing on mental health is just as powerful a beauty tip as any.

Here, you can find all of André’s wellness must-haves—with a couple grooming tips, for good measure.