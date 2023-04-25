This Is The Wellness Routine Comedian Eric André Swears By As Of Late
I wouldn’t consider Eric André your typical beauty fan. I mean absolutely no shade—he even agrees! Granted, he does have his own no-fuss grooming routine down to a T: His commitment to a clean shave is one of the reasons he partnered with BIC for their EasyRinse campaign; he’ll also work a leave-in conditioner through his hair from time to time. “Beyond that, I don't use too many products,” the comedian, actor, television host, and writer tells me over Zoom.
So why, then, have I decided to spotlight him for our beauty-focused series? Well, here at mbg beauty, we believe taking care of your skin doesn’t mean you must rattle off the buzziest ingredients or pledge allegiance to retinol.
André prioritizes sleep, which is vital for optimal collagen levels1. He hails daily hydration, and getting the recommended amount of water for your body increases the dermal layer2. He focuses on being present—not only does he swear by meditation, but he literally locks his phone in a container when watching a movie—and slowing down, taking a breath, and focusing on mental health is just as powerful a beauty tip as any.
Here, you can find all of André’s wellness must-haves—with a couple grooming tips, for good measure.
The surprise hit: Magnesium supplements
“Magnesium citrate and magnesium glycinate for sleep. [I use] Nature's Bounty and Nature Made. I started [sleeping poorly] in quarantine. Probably just some stress, but somebody suggested magnesium, and it's been helpful.*”
Nature's Bounty Magnesium Citrate
Nature Made High Absorption Magnesium Glycinate Capsules
The up-and-coming: Crafty kitchen supplies
“I use those like big gallon motivational water jugs that have little writing on the side. Those are good, because I’m really bad about staying hydrated.
“Oh, I'll tell you what's awesome—I'm so glad it's right in front of me—these kitchen safes. I'm addicted to my cell phone, so when I really have to focus on work, I throw my iPhone in there and set it for whatever time. Even if I'm watching a movie, I'll set the timer for two and a half hours, and you can't open this thing without breaking it. People use it for cookies and snacks and stuff, but I use it for my cell phone. It's a game-changer.
“[Filmmaker] Spike Jonze actually recommended it to me. I was telling him how frustrated I am with my cell phone addiction, and he said he got one of those. I even bought a flip phone and was trying to switch over, but it's just hard to function in the 21st century on a flip phone.”
AQUAFIT Half Gallon Water Bottle
Kitchen Safe Time Lock Safe
The tried-and-true: An old-school slushy maker & a sturdy razor
“I have this Hamilton Beach mixer for tiki drinks. That's my favorite toy. If you make a tiki drink with pebble ice, it gets to a perfect slushy consistency. It's the best cocktail you could hope for.
“And they're old school, too. They're from the 50s to make milkshakes and stuff like that, and they haven't really changed the design of it for several years. It doesn't have to be [for] cocktails, but it's a lot cooler when it is…
“And then of course the razor. Shaving was always a hassle for me, because my razor gets clogged so quickly. So I'm pumped to be partnering with BIC and to launch their EasyRinse Campaign.”
BIC EasyRinse Anti-Clogging Men's Disposable Razors
Hamilton Beach Professional All-Metal Drink Mixer
The splurge: High-tech electronics
“I love my Sonos speakers throughout my house. I also invested in an electric bike company called VanMoof, and it's a really fun way to get around the city.”
Sonos Era 100
VanMoof A5
The steal: A versatile balm
“Aquaphor when my lips get chapped. It's classic…It's the only lip balm that works for me long-term. I don't have to keep reapplying it. I swear by Aquaphor. I’ve been an Aquaphor-head for 20 years. Sometimes if I'm really dry, I'll put it on my skin if I don't have lotion.”
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
What my therapist taught me: The power of meditation
“I meditate twice a day. That's been a tremendous help for my anxiety.
“My first therapist [inspired me]. I was already doing a little bit of meditation and yoga, but wasn't really enjoying it. Then I started going to therapy in my mid 20s, and my therapist recommended it. I took a class, and I've been doing it for 12 years.”
The travel-staple: A multivitamin
"I used to not be a multivitamin guy—I usually just do one men’s health multivitamin—but now I'm experimenting. When I started [taking] the magnesium and seeing how much that helped with sleep, somebody was like, ‘Ashwagandha helps with mood, and Wellness Formula helps [keep me healthy].’ So I'm in an experimentation phase. It’s pretty good.”
Source Naturals Wellness Formula
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
