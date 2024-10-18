Even if you don't have any Epsom salts to add to your bath, the soak itself is worth your while: One large meta-analysis found that taking a bath one to two hours before bed can improve overall sleep quality and how quickly you fall asleep. Just make sure to give your body enough time to cool down by taking your bath (or steamy shower) one to two hours before bed—raising your body temperature can make it harder for you to fall right asleep.