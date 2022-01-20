If you have a stacked schedule, Long recommends triaging your to-do list (aka, sorting it into priority groups). It’s a habit she relies on in the E.R., as it’s important to prioritize as tasks start to pile up. “Our brain does not inherently know how to differentiate between, ‘Somebody is in danger,’ from, ‘Hey, we're out of peanut butter,’” she notes. That’s why it’s helpful to deliberately sort your to-do’s—what’s truly a code-red task you must complete right now?

First, “Find two things on there you can say no to,” Long says. Next, outsource: Is there anything on your list you can pass off to someone else? Finally, identify the tasks you can automate, as this can help eliminate decision fatigue. For example, I have eggs every single morning for breakfast—I don’t even have to think about whipping up a meal, as I already know exactly what I’m going to make. It sounds simple, but “it gives you fewer decisions to make,” says Long.

And after you’ve completed each task? Go ahead and cross it off! It sounds very basic, but whenever I actually cross something off my to-do list, it helps me feel accomplished in the moment. In fact, neurologists say your brain rewards you with a pleasurable hit of dopamine whenever you accomplish a goal—no matter how small.