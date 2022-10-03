October has been on my radar since early June when a friend asked if I was getting information about the year ahead. This month felt wonky at best and tumultuous at worst. But I want to give a big caveat here—I believe that whenever I (or anyone else) make a prediction about possible future energy, it should never be anything to fear.

It’s all about using the information (or not, if it doesn’t resonate) to see how to work with the energy in a way that best serves your life.

When we do our best to greet each moment with acceptance, we are giving ourselves seniority. When we look ahead with fear, we are giving our power to a possibility that hasn’t even played out yet.

I hope this monthly forecast empowers you with tools and information to feel centered and present regardless of what’s going on around you. So let’s get to it!