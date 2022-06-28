What To Expect From This Week's Emotionally Charged New Moon

I am often asked by clients, How do I build connection to my intuition? One fast way to do so is to notice when your body is asking something of you, and further, trusting it and following through with what it needs. If it’s saying, “I know we have 10 things on the to do list, but I really need to rest!” and you push ahead and put in extra hours of work instead, that is disconnecting from your intuition.

Your intuition doesn’t usually yell at you, “I'm your intuition!" It speaks through gut feelings and instincts about what lights you up and what you need. I know it isn’t easy (especially in a society driven to produce) to listen when our intuition is telling us to slow down, but the more you act on whatever you're hearing you need, the more you build that intuitive connection. And the more you do it, the more you build your trust muscle—and the whisper of the intuition won’t feel so quiet.

We do have a new moon in Cancer on June 28, which is often a time for renewal, setting intentions, and feeling the spark of what you want to create. And I do feel that energy in the air, but not on the actual day. As I said, the first few days of this week feel more watery and more quiet. But somewhere around Thursday into Friday, it feels like something lifts and the energy gets clearer.

You could feel like you suddenly understand something you didn’t before. You may feel ready to come out of hiding and act on your new awareness. It feels lighter and more action-oriented.

So, if you don’t feel like setting any new moon intentions while you’re in that bubble bath, it’s not too late to do it on Thursday or Friday. As I mentioned, when it comes to intuition, whenever you hear the time is right, that is when it’s right.