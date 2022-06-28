What To Expect From This Week's Emotionally Charged New Moon

Energy Reading June 28-July 4, 2022: Allow Yourself To Rest So New Ideas Can Come Through
This week's energy reading is not so cut and dried. The week starts off feeling like a continuation of last week’s in terms of needing to hunker down and embrace self-care. Following the new moon, though, you might feel the urge to take action. Here's what to know for the days ahead.
Energy Reading June 28-July 4, 2022: Going within will yield new ideas and insights.
The energy early in the week feels a bit like it's dragging, and it may leave you wanting to go down a Netflix rabbit hole—and that is OK! There's a difference between binging a comfort show because we’re numbing out, and binging a comfort show because it’s what we need.
If you can indulge consciously (I realize this sounds like an oxymoron), that will be beneficial for you when you’re ready to come out of your hidey-hole. To do so, just be aware that you need this downtime and be kind to yourself about it. That’s it! That’s maturity with a side of 20 hours of House Hunters or Breaking Bad. You do you.
Sans-numbing, perhaps you opt for a more conscious awareness of feelings, bubble baths, or both! Either way, it's important to listen to what you feel you are needing early in the week.
Later in the week, you'll want to connect with your intuition.
I am often asked by clients, How do I build connection to my intuition? One fast way to do so is to notice when your body is asking something of you, and further, trusting it and following through with what it needs. If it’s saying, “I know we have 10 things on the to do list, but I really need to rest!” and you push ahead and put in extra hours of work instead, that is disconnecting from your intuition.
Your intuition doesn’t usually yell at you, “I'm your intuition!" It speaks through gut feelings and instincts about what lights you up and what you need. I know it isn’t easy (especially in a society driven to produce) to listen when our intuition is telling us to slow down, but the more you act on whatever you're hearing you need, the more you build that intuitive connection. And the more you do it, the more you build your trust muscle—and the whisper of the intuition won’t feel so quiet.
We do have a new moon in Cancer on June 28, which is often a time for renewal, setting intentions, and feeling the spark of what you want to create. And I do feel that energy in the air, but not on the actual day. As I said, the first few days of this week feel more watery and more quiet. But somewhere around Thursday into Friday, it feels like something lifts and the energy gets clearer.
You could feel like you suddenly understand something you didn’t before. You may feel ready to come out of hiding and act on your new awareness. It feels lighter and more action-oriented.
So, if you don’t feel like setting any new moon intentions while you’re in that bubble bath, it’s not too late to do it on Thursday or Friday. As I mentioned, when it comes to intuition, whenever you hear the time is right, that is when it’s right.
Tool to try this week:
This week, try paying attention to hearing what you need from your intuition, as an exercise in strengthening your connection to it. If you suddenly get a hankering for Chinese food, for example, say an internal thank you to your intuition. This is you listening to your inner knowing.
When you notice it, it can increase. After you do that for a couple of things, like which book you want to read, or which candle you want to light, expand it. For instance, if you can’t decide whether you should go out one night, ask your higher self what you should do.
See if you can notice even the tiniest feeling in your body as a response. Maybe it’s a feeling of resistance, or maybe it’s a feeling of lightness. Maybe it’s a tingling in your stomach or tension in your head. Pay attention—then jot down in your journal anything you notice this week as a result of it.
The takeaway.
The start of the week may leave you feeling like you want to go within and hunker down. By the end of the week, you could feel inspired by new ideas and your desire to act on them.