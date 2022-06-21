Why You Might Want To Stay In & Rest This Week, According To An Intuitive

Energy Reading June 21—27, 2022: Grant Yourself Ample Self Care This Week
What a wonderful world it would be if we all gave ourselves permission to take care of ourselves. Some believe taking time to take care of yourself is selfish, but in fact, when we care for ourselves, we are better able to care for others.
We are more resourced, more resilient, and have more energy when our needs are met. Just like on airplanes when they tell parents to put their oxygen masks on first so they're able to take care of their kids, we need to treat our needs first if we want to help others.
And of course, taking care of ourselves simply because we are worthy and valuable is also important for us to understand on a gut level—and I bring this up because this week, I’m tuning into a very nurturing, watery energy that asks us to hear our needs and care for them.
Energy Reading June 21—27, 2022: Listen to your innermost needs
This week asks us to show up for ourselves in the most comforting of ways. Eating good food, getting under a cozy blanket (or if you’re being hit with a heat wave, kicking that blanket off and sitting under a fan going full blast), staying in if that feels good, being with friends if that is the ultimate comfort for you—whatever it is that makes sure you are giving yourself what you need.
With social media’s omnipresence, it can feel difficult to turn your attention inward in terms of knowing what you need, and further, feeling validated by yourself. When we're trained to look outward to see what we “should” be doing, it can be challenging to switch that energy up to give to ourselves.
Sometimes it can be inspiring and expanding to see how other people are living, but more often than not, that outer gaze keeps us from being in the habit of giving to ourselves.
Tune into expansive gratitude
The other energy I'm tuning in to this week is no doubt in relation to the solstice which happens on Tuesday. In the Northern Hemisphere, it marks the beginning of summer, and in the Southern, it’s the time when the days start getting longer again. This energy feels both celebratory and expansive.
Because of this, there may be times when you feel like being more extroverted, getting outside, dancing, having fun with friends, etc. But then, you may feel the inward pull to stay home and hunker down that I was talking about before. Both of these energy signatures are serving different needs, so you can still practice caring for yourself by following whichever impulse feels stronger.
The underlying current of all of this is gratitude. Whether you're out celebrating or staying home, I'm tuning in to a feeling of heart opening gratitude, and feeling that gratitude for whatever is present in your life right now feels extra expansive this week.
Not to sound too cheesy, but when I tune in to this week, I’m feeling extra gratitude for the sun that keeps our solar system alive—the ultimate nurturer. This is a great time to be aware of your gratitude for your body and all it does for you, for the land that you’re living on, and for whatever you naturally feel bubbling up that you are grateful for right now.
Tool to try this week:
This is a great week to do some gratitude journaling. At the start of the day, think of five things you're grateful for, and see if you can feel in to your body when you think of them.
Rather than have it be a mental exercise, try connecting to your heart and experiencing the feeling of gratitude. Then think of these things periodically throughout the day, and see if you can bring that feeling back to your body.
- What would feel most nurturing to me right now?
- What about my body am I grateful for?
- What nature element am I most grateful for?
- How can I give myself permission to rest?
The takeaway
This is a week that asks us to remember what it’s like to nurture ourselves and make space for that. We may also feel a pull to go out and be more extroverted, so the balance may feel strange, but both offer us a chance to practice giving ourselves what we need.