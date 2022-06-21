Why You Might Want To Stay In & Rest This Week, According To An Intuitive

What a wonderful world it would be if we all gave ourselves permission to take care of ourselves. Some believe taking time to take care of yourself is selfish, but in fact, when we care for ourselves, we are better able to care for others.

We are more resourced, more resilient, and have more energy when our needs are met. Just like on airplanes when they tell parents to put their oxygen masks on first so they're able to take care of their kids, we need to treat our needs first if we want to help others.

And of course, taking care of ourselves simply because we are worthy and valuable is also important for us to understand on a gut level—and I bring this up because this week, I’m tuning into a very nurturing, watery energy that asks us to hear our needs and care for them.