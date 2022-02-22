 Skip to content

Energy Reading For Feb 22–28, 2022: This Week Is About Allowing Yourself To Experience Joy

Energy Reading For Feb 22–28, 2022: This Week Is About Allowing Yourself To Experience Joy

Natasha Levinger
Author & Energy Healer By Natasha Levinger
Author & Energy Healer
Natasha Levinger teaches inner child healing and is a professional intuitive reader and energy healer. She is co-host of the spiritual podcast Magic Monday. Her book, "Inner Child Healing," comes out in Spring 2023.
Why You Can Expect Plenty Of Joy This Week, From An Intuitive

Image by mbg creative X cometary / iStock

February 22, 2022
Each week, join author and energy healer Natasha Levinger as she reads the communal energy to predict what's in store for us in the days ahead.

The energy this week is looking very sweet to me. It gives me the feeling of going into your kind and nurturing grandmother’s home; She's baking cookies and gives you a big hug when you walk in.

We deserve this energy, but some of us have a hard time receiving joy when it comes our way. Sometimes, because of how we were raised, or how our caretakers treated themselves, we can get into a habit of dismissing or deflecting the good things in our lives.

This is completely understandable. If we’ve had a history of continuously having the other shoe drop, we can end up coupling joy with potential doom. We can even hold ancestral patterns of doom if our lineage is all about preparing for the worst. That can take us out of being able to enjoy when there are exciting or fun things coming our way. 

But here’s the thing about joy: when we allow ourselves to be creative, move our bodies, hang out with friends, etc., for no reason other than feeling good, we allow ourselves to be more of who we really are. We experience who we are beyond ingrained patterns from childhood, and we get to know ourselves better.

Energy Report for Feb 22-Feb 28, 2022: Allow joy to pour in.

This week is asking us to notice where we are stopping ourselves from experiencing joy: where we hold back love in our lives because we're afraid to let it in, where we stop ourselves from starting the novel we’ve been wanting to write, etc.

It’s asking us to expand our comfort zone for joy. If we can do this, the energy around us may open up in surprising ways. You may find you have more physical energy, or you suddenly get an idea for a project at work that's been stumping you, or you hear your intuition more easily. Joy ends up being pretty productive after all. (But don’t tell your inner critic that—let’s not get her on the lookout to monetize this.)

This week is a time to notice why we are inhibiting our more positive emotions. How can we stop? This week, simply deciding to let go of our limitations on joy may prove beneficial. Just do the thing. Have fun. It can be that easy. That’s how supportive this energy feels. 

One slight caveat: there might be a tendency to go into fantasyland this week. So, if you’re allowing yourself to embrace the good, that’s great! But if you find yourself ignoring red flags because a toxic relationship feels really good in this moment, or if you're spending money frivolously because you get swept up in a good time, bring yourself down to earth with a few deep breaths. You can have fun and hold boundaries at the same time. 

Tools to try this week:

1. Choose joy over productivity.

Is there something you really want to do but you haven’t done it because it wasn’t "productive?" Even if it’s just taking a bubble bath or learning an instrument, let yourself do it! It could be easier to allow that to happen this week than it has been in the past. 

2. Do a heart chakra visualization meditation.

Take a breath and breathe into your heart chakra. Imagine light pouring into it. Now imagine yourself encased in a bubble of supportive, loving energy. If you are having a hard time with this, think of a time when your heart felt light. (Maybe the last time you laughed really hard, or when you were with someone who made you feel happy and safe.)

Now, feeling this joy, allow yourself to float in the bubble. Can you let yourself simply luxuriate in it? How does it feel to take this in? Try this exercise a few times to increase your capacity for allowing joy in.

This week, when the light, easy energy is happening, if you find yourself resisting it, remember this feeling.

3. Practice gratitude.

It's a great week to start or continue a gratitude list! Think of five things each morning or night that you are grateful for in your life.

Questions to ask yourself:

As we move through this week, consider these questions, but don’t feel like you have to overanalyze them:

  • How can I allow more joy into my life?
  • Do I resist good things when they easily come my way?
  • Where can I notice how easily things come to me?
  • Do I become ungrounded when I enjoy things?
  • Can I enjoy myself and set good boundaries?
The bottom line.

If you usually have a hard time leaning into joy, this week may offer you a much-needed respite from worry and let you really experience all the good energy coming your way. Allow yourself to feel it, and remember, you deserve it!

Natasha Levinger
Natasha Levinger Author & Energy Healer
Natasha Levinger teaches inner child healing and is a professional intuitive. She is offering three free meditations to mindbodygreen readers who sign up for her newsletter. Natasha is...

