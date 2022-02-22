Why You Can Expect Plenty Of Joy This Week, From An Intuitive

The energy this week is looking very sweet to me. It gives me the feeling of going into your kind and nurturing grandmother’s home; She's baking cookies and gives you a big hug when you walk in.

We deserve this energy, but some of us have a hard time receiving joy when it comes our way. Sometimes, because of how we were raised, or how our caretakers treated themselves, we can get into a habit of dismissing or deflecting the good things in our lives.

This is completely understandable. If we’ve had a history of continuously having the other shoe drop, we can end up coupling joy with potential doom. We can even hold ancestral patterns of doom if our lineage is all about preparing for the worst. That can take us out of being able to enjoy when there are exciting or fun things coming our way.

But here’s the thing about joy: when we allow ourselves to be creative, move our bodies, hang out with friends, etc., for no reason other than feeling good, we allow ourselves to be more of who we really are. We experience who we are beyond ingrained patterns from childhood, and we get to know ourselves better.