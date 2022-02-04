A Therapist & Relationship Expert's Tips To Set Boundaries Without Feeling Selfish
Never before have boundaries become so pertinent. The pandemic has required us all to alter our routines in some form or fashion, and these shifts may make setting boundaries with roommates, family, friends, or partners quite the challenge.
“When the pandemic happened and boundaries were forced upon us, it was kind of like sink or swim,” says licensed therapist and relationship expert Nedra Glover Tawwab, MSW, LCSW, on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. “It was very challenging for most of us to figure out what we need and how to start achieving some of the goals we have for ourselves.”
As we approach two years of this new normal, perhaps you’re a bit more familiar with your own needs. But we could all use a refresher on setting boundaries with the ones you love: Tawwab’s bestseller, Set Boundaries, Find Peace is a masterclass in learning to set and maintain healthy boundaries without feeling selfish (people even call it “the boundary bible”); below, she offers a few of the highlights.
1. Be intentional about your “yeses."
According to Tawwab, people tend to struggle the most with time boundaries. “[Time] is one of the things that we give away in ways that we don't even think about,” she explains. Think about all the ways you manage your time, how you allow others to use your time, and how you deal with favor requests. Whenever you say yes to a responsibility or task, you are giving away your precious time. “Even doing little things can be a real big distraction,” she adds. “It really disturbs what we're able to do within a day.”
That said, Tawwab suggests being very intentional about your “yeses.” Only agree to responsibilities and opportunities that will truly serve you, and don’t feel guilty saying no to something that oversteps your own time boundaries. “Successful people understand the value of time,” she says. “They understand the importance of having boundaries around saying yes and no.”
Of course, that doesn’t mean you should say no to every single task thrown your way. “Delegation is really a powerful tool that successful people use often,” says Tawwab. If you don’t wish to say flat-out no (which you are entitled to do!), perhaps delegate the responsibility as best you can. Can someone else help take the load off a certain task? “It's a huge way to preserve your time and energy,” Tawwab explains. See here for Tawwab’s helpful exercise to set time boundaries.
2. Speak up.
Let’s be clear: It is your responsibility to speak your boundaries. “One of the biggest things people get wrong is believing that it is everyone else's responsibility to figure out what their boundaries are and to honor those imaginary boundaries,” says Tawwab. But how can you expect others to honor your boundaries if they don’t even know when they’re crossing a line?
“We think there is this level of common sense that exists in society, [but] people don't know better,” Tawwab continues. “We have to teach people how to be in a relationship with us; we have to speak of things that we think are common sense; we still have to communicate those things to people.”
Yes, expressing your boundaries can feel uncomfortable, especially for the first few conversations. But according to Tawwab, a boundaries discussion doesn’t mean you don’t value your partner, friend, family member, etc. In fact, it should have quite the opposite effect: “Often when people are setting boundaries in relationships, it's because they care about the relationship,” she says. “When people are placing boundaries with you, it is best to consider it a healthy step, because they are trying to continue with the relationship.”
3. Embrace uncomfortable emotions.
On that note, Tawwab emphasizes that setting boundaries can (and often will) feel uncomfortable. You’re having a difficult conversation, and you might even feel guilty placing those boundaries, even if they’re healthy and necessary for your overall well-being.
“We believe that guilt means we are not supposed to set boundaries,” says Tawwab, but this is completely false. “We have this belief system that you should support your family no matter what; whatever resources I have, I have to share them with other people. We have all of these beliefs that really disrupt our mental health.” But just because you feel bad during the conversation does not mean you’re doing something wrong. In fact, you probably will feel bad the first couple of times! However, those conversations will get easier as you practice setting those boundaries.
Still, you might feel guilty when expressing your needs, and that’s OK. Even Tawwab herself sometimes experiences uncomfortable emotions: “I have set some boundaries where I've shocked myself. I'm like, ‘Oh, I can't believe I said that,’ or ‘Oh, that hurt my stomach,’” she says. “I've even had to text some boundaries because I couldn't say them, but it is just best to get it out.”
The takeaway.
Setting healthy boundaries is crucial for your overall happiness and well-being. It may feel uncomfortable in the moment, but Tawwab assures they will serve you in the long-run.
