According to Tawwab, people tend to struggle the most with time boundaries. “[Time] is one of the things that we give away in ways that we don't even think about,” she explains. Think about all the ways you manage your time, how you allow others to use your time, and how you deal with favor requests. Whenever you say yes to a responsibility or task, you are giving away your precious time. “Even doing little things can be a real big distraction,” she adds. “It really disturbs what we're able to do within a day.”

That said, Tawwab suggests being very intentional about your “yeses.” Only agree to responsibilities and opportunities that will truly serve you, and don’t feel guilty saying no to something that oversteps your own time boundaries. “Successful people understand the value of time,” she says. “They understand the importance of having boundaries around saying yes and no.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean you should say no to every single task thrown your way. “Delegation is really a powerful tool that successful people use often,” says Tawwab. If you don’t wish to say flat-out no (which you are entitled to do!), perhaps delegate the responsibility as best you can. Can someone else help take the load off a certain task? “It's a huge way to preserve your time and energy,” Tawwab explains. See here for Tawwab’s helpful exercise to set time boundaries.