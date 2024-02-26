Skip to Content
Integrative Health
|personal story

I Switched From Finance Into This Health-Centric Career & I'm So Glad I Did

February 26, 2024
Ellie Mesgarha
Health Coach

Ellie Mesgarha went to business school for Entrepreneurship and had a 10-year career in finance before becoming a health coach. Growing up, she always envisioned having her own business and looks forward to achieving this goal with Ellivate Wellness.
woman at a coffee shop on her laptop
Image by Marija Savic / Stocksy
Like many women, I found the post-partum period very stressful. I was busy taking care of my new daughter, and I started to feel a lot of mysterious aches. It got to the point where joint pain in my hand kept me from being able to hold my baby.

Then, I started to get concerning results from the doctor. It turns out my pregnancy activated certain health issues that I didn't even know I had. After many visits with specialists, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder.

I was put on medication to manage my symptoms, but I started to wonder if there was anything I could do to help myself naturally.

Finding holistic nutrition

It was around this time that I started following functional nutritionist Kelly Leveque. Reading her books and listening to her podcast were "aha" moments for me—they showed me how I could better support my body using food and sent me down a path of learning more about holistic well-being.

Slowly but surely, I started to feel a lot better. I lost weight and felt like I was ready to come off my medications. And thank goodness, once I did, my symptoms never came back: I was able to reverse my autoimmune disorder through lifestyle changes.

The whole process got me so inspired. Once I saw the power of food and lifestyle to heal, I felt motivated to help others see it too. It got to the point that I knew I wanted this to be my job.

The path to health coaching

After a successful 10-year career in finance, I took the plunge and pursued a path I was more passionate about.

At first, I looked into becoming a nutritionist, but I didn't have the time to commit to multiple years of schooling. When I discovered that I could complete a health coaching degree in just 20 weeks with mindbodygreen—a company I already trusted and bought supplements from—I knew it was the right step for me.

One big draw of mindbodygreen's Health Coaching Certification (HCC) program was that it came with complimentary access to Functional Nutrition Training. Functional nutrition was what got me interested in health in the first place, and the class was taught by incredibly impressive leaders in the space—including Kelly Leveque! I already followed 80% of the teachers of the course; it felt like all my idols were in one place.

The training gave a great overview of functional nutrition principles, and it was packed with the most up-to-date information and research. Learning from the best of the best definitely helped differentiate me from other health coaches. I ended up loving other aspects of HCC as well. The variety of teachers showed me how many ways you can be a health coach, and the emphasis on practice sessions and one-on-one time with faculty was invaluable.

The most important lesson that I took from the program, though, was something I never expected going into it.

Why being a health "expert" isn't effective

Prior to HCC, I was always sharing nutrition and health knowledge with friends and family. I definitely took on the "expert" role and tried to tell people what to do. After taking this class, I realized how much that approach—though well-meaning—doesn't actually work.

Since learning about the fundamentals of positive psychology and behavior change, I've seen how much more effective it is to partner with people on their health journeys. This means meeting them where they are and allowing them to make their own way.

I really wasn't sure how this would work in real life at the beginning of HCC. But towards the end, I started to see how life-changing this method can really be. The clients I practiced with were able to keep themselves accountable and make tangible steps toward their health goals. It was a blessing to be able to witness this transformation—and it fueled me to want to help as many people as possible change their lives for the better.

My future as a health coach

Looking ahead, I'm excited to take the health coaching board exam this summer and start to grow my business. Given my background, I think it would be rewarding to help people who are pre-diabetic or suffering from auto-immune disorders. Lifestyle and nutritional changes can make a big difference for both of these groups—I'm a living example of it.

In addition to one-on-one coaching, I also hope to offer group coaching for those who could use support at a more affordable price point. I'm going to use social media to share my knowledge further, too. One big intention of mine is to help people who can't access personal coaching. After all, I didn't have a health coach. I benefited from a nutritionist who was kind enough to share her wisdom through books, podcasts, and other forms of media. I want to give back what I received, in a way.

Looking ahead, I think one day I still might go back to school to become a licensed nutritionist or nutritional therapist. If I ever do, I know that the health coaching skills I picked up from HCC will always help me help my clients even more.

The takeaway

After years of health struggles, I'm grateful to be entering a career where I can help other people dealing with something similar. When you're going through a challenge in life, it's powerful to know that you have more control than you think. I've realized through mindbodygreen's Health Coaching Certification that partnering with people in a kind, gentle, non-judgmental way is the best way to spread health knowledge—and there's real magic that can happen in that process.

