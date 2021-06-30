It’s no secret home gardens have exploded in popularity of late—whether you opt for mood-lifting flowers or are partial to edible plant plots. When it comes to the latter, family physician and science journalist Daphne Miller, M.D., welcomes the move towards homegrown harvest: “I'm seeing this expansion of the terrace, front yard, back yard, side yard, and sidewalk farming movement,” she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast (indoor windowsill gardens, too!). “I see that as a really amazing source of both nutrients and beautification in the neighborhood.”

But if you are going to start your own edible home garden, you may wonder: Which healthy plants are the most beginner-friendly? Below, Miller lists a few underrated superstars that are surprisingly easy to nurture. Consider them low-maintenance crops that pack quite a nutritious punch.