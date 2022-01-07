Skull crushers specifically isolate the triceps, making this a go-to move if that's an area you're looking to strengthen. As Arrington notes, "Strong biceps and triceps make pulling and extending movements easier."

In addition to getting those triceps burning, this move only requires a single dumbbell (though you could use any sort of prop of similar size and weight if you don't have one) making it accessible and easy to do pretty much wherever, whether you're at home or at the gym.

The bottom line is, if you want to give your triceps some extra attention on arm day, this is definitely an exercise worth trying.