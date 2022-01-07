 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Routines
How To Do Dumbbell Skull Crushers, The Ultimate Triceps Burner

How To Do Dumbbell Skull Crushers, The Ultimate Triceps Burner

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
woman doing skull crusher exercise

Image by mbg Creative / mbg Creative

January 7, 2022 — 12:03 PM

When you think about arm workouts, you might imagine bicep curls or bench presses, but if you want to specifically target your triceps (the back of the upper arm) there's one move, in particular, you'll definitely want to remember: skull crushers. This simple exercise only requires one dumbbell, and it's as effective as it is quick.

Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by personal trainer and holistic nutritionist BB Arrington, CPT, plus tips, modifications, and benefits.

How to do dumbbell skull crushers:

skull crushers

Image by mbg creative

  1. Lie on your back with feet planted on the floor.
  2. Grab your dumbbell from both sides and extend your arms to the ceiling.
  3. Bending from the elbow, lower the weight to your forehead. 
  4. Extend the arm back to the ceiling to complete the rep.
  5. Do 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.
Advertisement

Tips & modifications:

  • Your upper arms should remain perpendicular to the floor the entire time for proper form and to prevent shoulder injuries. Hold them still and move only from the elbow.
  • To make this move easier, you can decrease the weight of your dumbbell.
  • To make it more challenging, increase the weight.
  • Be sure to keep your low back pressing into the mat and engage your core to prevent arching in the low back.
  • Hug your elbows in, keeping them (and your wrists) shoulder-distance apart. You can use a strap around the upper arms here to assist with that.

What are the benefits?

probiotic+

probiotic+
Say goodbye to bloating, and hello to a lighter you.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(52)
probiotic+

Skull crushers specifically isolate the triceps, making this a go-to move if that's an area you're looking to strengthen. As Arrington notes, "Strong biceps and triceps make pulling and extending movements easier."

In addition to getting those triceps burning, this move only requires a single dumbbell (though you could use any sort of prop of similar size and weight if you don't have one) making it accessible and easy to do pretty much wherever, whether you're at home or at the gym.

The bottom line is, if you want to give your triceps some extra attention on arm day, this is definitely an exercise worth trying.

Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Routines

A Beginner-Friendly Workout That Works Your Arms & Chest In Just 5 Moves

BB Arrington, CPT
A Beginner-Friendly Workout That Works Your Arms & Chest In Just 5 Moves
Motivation

Your Easy-To-Follow Guide To Strength Training At Home + A 4-Week Plan

BB Arrington, CPT
Your Easy-To-Follow Guide To Strength Training At Home + A 4-Week Plan
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Spirituality

The Zodiac Sign That Will Change The Most In 2022, According To Astrologers

Sarah Regan
The Zodiac Sign That Will Change The Most In 2022, According To Astrologers
Integrative Health

I'm A Supermodel & These Are The Secrets I Swear By For Eating Healthier

Kate Bock
I'm A Supermodel & These Are The Secrets I Swear By For Eating Healthier
Beauty

Want The Secret To A Less Crepey Neck & Chest? Try This Hack

Alexandra Engler
Want The Secret To A Less Crepey Neck & Chest? Try This Hack
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations

Olivia Giacomo
I'm A Psychologist & This Soothing Technique Is 10x Better Than Affirmations
Love

Not Everyone Wants To Be In A Relationship: Are You Aromantic?

Stephanie Barnes
Not Everyone Wants To Be In A Relationship: Are You Aromantic?
Beauty

The Quickest Way To Get Rid Of Forehead Worry Lines, From A Pro

Alexandra Engler
The Quickest Way To Get Rid Of Forehead Worry Lines, From A Pro
Spirituality

The Zodiac Sign That's In For The Most Romantic Year, According To Astrologers

Sarah Regan
The Zodiac Sign That's In For The Most Romantic Year, According To Astrologers
Integrative Health

Surprise! 6 Popular Sleep Myths Experts Want You To Forget About

Emma Loewe
Surprise! 6 Popular Sleep Myths Experts Want You To Forget About
Integrative Health

These 4 Brain-Fooling Foods May Trick Your Appetite & Cause Cravings

Jason Wachob
These 4 Brain-Fooling Foods May Trick Your Appetite & Cause Cravings
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/dumbbell-skull-crushers

Your article and new folder have been saved!