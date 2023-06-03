“The repetitive use of a straw can lead you to have these extra lines,” Amin says. “Over time, you’ll start to form these lines at rest,” she adds. Meaning even when you’re not drinking out of the straw, the fine lines will stick around.

These lines are often called “smokers lines” as both drinking out of a straw and smoking involve constantly puckering your lips, creating similar effects on the skin. (Although, smoking also exposes your skin to free radicals, which can accelerate the process even further.)

That doesn't mean you must never drink from a straw ever again—on occasion, it’s not going to make much of a difference. But if you’re someone who uses a reusable water bottle bottle with a straw all day every day, then it may be worth noting.